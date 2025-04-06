If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you already have access to Prime Gaming at no extra cost! That means free games every month, plus tons of exclusive in-game bonuses. Below, we’ll highlight our top picks among this month’s free offerings—and share even more free titles, in-game loot, and other goodies coming throughout April. There’s plenty of action, suspense, and fun to dive into, so let’s get started.

Free Games with Prime Gaming in April

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Ready for an intense, story-driven crime saga? Mafia III: Definitive Edition offers a gritty, violent look into the criminal underworld of a reimagined 1968 New Bordeaux (loosely based on New Orleans). The game is rated M for Mature, and for good reason—this one’s all about seeking revenge and dismantling the Italian mob by any means necessary.

Mafia III is not for the faint of heart. / © Steam

DreadOut 2

If you’re not into all-out brutality but still love a good scare, DreadOut 2 might be right up your alley. With supernatural elements and plenty of spine-chilling moments, it’s a game that’ll keep horror fans on the edge of their seat.

Minecraft Legends

Looking for something less intense yet still full of adventure? Minecraft Legends offers a brand-new story in the beloved Minecraft universe, perfect for anyone seeking a lighter, family-friendly experience.

All the Free Prime Gaming Titles in April

Available Now:

Mafia III: Definitive Edition (GOG Code)

Minecraft Legends (Xbox and PC via Microsoft Store Code)

Gravity Circuit (Amazon Games App)

Paleo Pines (Amazon Games App)

Clouds & Sheep 2 (Amazon Games App)

April 10:

DreadOut 2 (Amazon Games App)

ENDLESS Space – Definitive Edition (Amazon Games App)

God’s Trigger (GOG Code)

New York Mysteries: Power of Art Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games Code)

Projection: First Light (Amazon Games App)

Faraway: Director’s Cut (Amazon Games App)

April 17:

Gloomhaven (Epic Games Store)

The Last Spell (GOG Code)

Fashion Police Squad (Epic Games Store)

Genesis Noir (Amazon Games App)

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain (GOG Code)

Berserk Boy (GOG Code)

The Last Show of Mr. Chardish (Epic Games Store)

Wild Country (GOG Code)

April 24:

Thief Gold (GOG Code)

Troublemaker (Epic Games Store)

Kraken Academy!! (Amazon Games App)

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show (Epic Games Store)

Amazon Luna in April

If you’re subscribed to Amazon Luna, you can also stream a selection of games at no extra cost this month. April’s highlights include:

SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Bee Simulator

Thymesia

The Jackbox Party Pack 6

Fortnite OG

Fortnite Ballistic

LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite Festival

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey

Rocket Racing

Fortnite

Trackmania Starter Access

Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

That’s it—you’re all set to enjoy these free titles and in-game extras! Check back regularly for more free games and exclusive content each month, and make the most of your Prime membership with Prime Gaming. Happy gaming!