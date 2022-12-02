These are the new remote working rules

It’s official, remote working is our new normal as recent survey results show that for 75% of global workers , the option to embrace flexible work is paramount to their career success.

However, while we might crave flexible working conditions, the fact remains that how and where we work has changed completely in a little under two years, meaning new norms, rules and obstacles need to be overcome.

For remote working to be successful, there are a few rules that employers need to embrace for a happier workforce.

Offer genuine flexibility

This will look different from industry to industry and worker to worker, but with hybrid working comes the need for real flexibility. This might look like flexible working hours which can be shaped around personal commitments, or it might look like the option to pick and choose the days you work from home depending on projects and team goals.

Genuine flexibility requires trust on the part of the employer and commitment on the part of the worker to hit goals and remain productive. In fact, studies have shown that workers who can fit tasks around their personal schedule are more productive, with remote workers wasting less time than those who remain office based.

Tackle proximity bias

Proximity bias, a workplace phenomenon where managers tend to treat workers who are physically closer to them more favorably, is a very real thing facing remote workers. So much so that companies including CRM giant HubSpot have set up internal programs to fight it.

For those of us working for employers which have yet to take those steps, personal strategies to ensure progression are needed. This can look like setting up regular check-ins with your boss, or circulating a weekly company-wide email showing your achievements for the week.

Establish a new culture

Remote working means office culture has changed and so for workers to remain engaged, employers need to establish new cultural norms. This can include ensuring that everyone has cameras on for video meetings, to setting agendas ahead of team calls. These ideas need to be bedded in: What worked traditionally when everyone was office based will no longer work now that people are remote, and it’s imperative that companies recognize and address this sooner rather than later.

Set boundaries

What is an acceptable response time for remote workers? Can you ignore a colleague’s phone call or Slack message while you focus on deep work, or are you expected to be contactable all the time? It’s important for both companies and workers to set and acknowledge boundaries. An easy way to tackle response time is publicly accessible diaries that mark out time for deep work – this way co-workers know when they can expect a response and management are aware of your time management.

Accept the status quo

Flexible working is not something a company can tackle in the future, flexible working is here now. It is what workers want, so much in fact, that 54% of workers are willing to move jobs if they can’t get it, which means companies refusing to accept the status quo will struggle to retain talent.

This article was written by Aisling O'Toole.