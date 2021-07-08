The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be presented in two weeks

OnePlus has just announced this Thursday (8), the official date of the presentation of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The online keynote will take place on July 22 at 4 PM GMT.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is a comprehensive upgrade from the first OnePlus Nord, from camera to performance to charging, as well as the newly AI-focused Dimensity 1200-AI SoC. We are confident that it delivers the dependable OnePlus fast and smooth experience you love, and lives up to the 'Never Settle' ethos",OnePlus CEO Pete Lau promised in his blog post this Thursday, July 8.

OnePlus indeed confirmed on Wednesday, July 7, that its upcoming mid-range flagship will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, a high-end mobile processor. This SoC is supposed to bring notable improvements in AI processing for photo, screen and gaming performance.

Good news after a complicated first half of 2021

No other official information is yet known about the OnePlus Nord 2's spec sheet. But the leaks are obviously legion and predict that the smartphone will pack a 90Hz Amoled display, a triple 50 MP camera module and a 4500 mAh battery.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is also the first smartphone launched by OnePlus after the announcement of its merger ("rapprochement") with Oppo. A merger rather badly perceived by part of the technosphere and the specialized press, fearing a lack of independence of the brand and therefore a lack of originality of its products compared to the catalog of the parent company Oppo.

The beginning of 2021 has indeed been quite complicated for OnePlus in terms of image and public relations. The manufacturer was still very recently forced to admit that it had slowed down the performance of its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Facing accusations of benchmark manipulation, OnePlus preferred to talk about optimization to preserve the battery of its phones.

A successful launch of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G may therefore allow OnePlus to put its recent pests behind it a bit.