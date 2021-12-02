The New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) at their lowest price ever on Amazon!

The Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) , or the Apple AirPods 3 as I would prefer to call them, are running for a promotional discount through Amazon. Currently, they are at their lowest price ever – and it is definitely a good chance to grab them!

TL;DR

The Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) are discounted on Amazon by a total of $29.

From the original price of $179.99 the device is $9 off, plus a $20 promotional discount by Amazon.

the device is $9 off, plus a $20 promotional discount by Amazon. The 3rd generation of AirPods was released on October 26th, less than two months ago.

The new Apple AirPods have barely hit the stores yet, and Amazon has already discounted them by $30. This price is the lowest the device has ever seen at only $149.99.

They remind me of a droid from a galaxy far away. / © Apple; Screenshot: NextPit

This brings them very close to the 2nd generation of AirPods that can currently be found for $129.99. But for the small extra price, you get a whole lot more features for your iPhone. The most important in my opinion is the addition of the new AAC-ELD codec which provides great sound quality as well as the Adaptive Equalizer.

The AirPods 3 feature a lot of goodies that we find in the AirPods Pro, like Spatial Audio, an extra hour of listening time – up to 6 hours by themselves and a total of 30 hours with the charging case. So what are you waiting for? Get them while they are still in stock!

Get the Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for only $149.99

The promotion is currently running on Amazon, with a display price of $169.99 – but don't worry, during checkout you will see an extra $20 discount! Just keep in mind that you can only get one pair per customer!

What do you think of the new Apple AirPods? Have you tried them yet? Let me know in the comments!