The 2023 iPhone 15 Pro Max: all alone with a periscopic camera?

To benefit from a periscope lens on the iPhone , we will probably still have to wait and especially hold tight to our wallet. That's what Ming-Chi Kuo reveals, claiming that only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be equipped with a periscopic telephoto lens capable of providing an easily enlargeable, quality photo.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max and its periscopic lens should be released in 2023.

The optical zoom of the device could offer a x5 magnification.

Apple will be one of the last manufacturers to adopt a periscope-style camera on its iPhones.

We know the Apple iPhone for the quality of its photos and videos. The iPhone's photo sensors are renowned, but the quality of the image produced is closely linked to the smartphone's software capabilities.

To date, an iPhone 13 Pro is able to offer a x3 optical zoom and a x10 digital zoom. During our tests of the best smartphone cameras, we noticed that with the digital zoom, the photos taken with an iPhone 13 were clearly of lower quality. Indeed, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, capable of zooming up to 100 times with its digital zoom, surprised us when we used only its periscope lens and its x10 optical zoom.

The photo module of the iPhone 13 Pro offers only a x3 optical zoom / © NextPit

The iPhone 15 Pro Max may not be able to reach the x10 optical zoom of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but "only" a x6 optical zoom—thanks to a brand new periscopic lens installed on the back of the smartphone.That's a bit more than previous rumors claimed. To find out if this is actually true, we will have to wait until 2023 and the release of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the basic and Pro versions of the iPhone 15 should not be equipped with the periscopic zoom. We've already seen this in October 2020 when only the iPhone 12 Pro Max benefited from a x2.5 zoom, thanks in particular to a larger sensor.

Ming-Chi Kuo even says he knows the name of the manufacturer of the periscope lens of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It would be the Taiwanese firm Largan Precision.



