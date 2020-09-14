Jumbo-sized TECNO Spark Power 2 Air smartphone with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery comes to India

TECNO, earlier today, launched a new smartphone called the TECNO Spark Power 2 Air in India. The USP of the smartphone is the gargantuan 7-inch display and the massive 6000mAh battery it features. The new smartphone is primarily aimed at people on the lookout for an affordable phablet-sized handset that can double up as a smartphone and a content consumption tool. With a price tag of less than Rs 10,000 (USD 136), the TECNO Spark Power 2 Air does make for an interesting handset in this highly competitive price segment.

TECNO Spark Power 2 Air: Key features, hardware specifications

The first thing that you might probably notice about the TECNO Spark Power 2 Air is the massive size of its display. At 7-inches, it is nearly the size of a full-fledged tablet. The affordable pricing of the smartphone does mean that the resolution is restricted to HD+ (1640 X 720 pixels). The phone also has an unusual aspect ratio of 20.5:9. The peak brightness value is pegged at 480 nits, and the phone claims a screen to body ratio of 90.6 percent. While TECNO hasn’t revealed this, we assume this to be an IPS LCD panel. TECNO’s intention to target this smartphone as an affordable media consumption device is evident from the fact that it is also among the select few phones that feature a dual speaker setup.

As expected of an entry-level smartphone, the TECNO Spark Power 2 Air gets the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. As of now, there is a single variant of the phone that offers 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM. Of course, you can use microSD cards for additional storage. The phone also happens to support dual SIM cards with both the SIMs capable of 4G LTE reception. The phone also gets a triple tray for two SIM cards and one microSD card. Other supported wireless communication formats include Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz and 5GHz), and Bluetooth 5.0.

The TECNO Spark Power 2 Air also features a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is arguably among the largest out there currently in the Indian market. Only the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a larger 7,000mAh battery. At this price range, it is a bit of a stretch expecting TECNO to offer fast charging support. The large battery claims a standby time of 560 hours, calling time of 38 hours, internet and Wi-Fi of 20 hours, music playback of 151 hours, game playing time of 13 hours, and video playback time of 15 hours.

TECNO Spark Power 2 Air: Camera specs, software, and pricing

The TECNO SPARK Power 2 Air gets a quad-camera setup at the rear. The primary camera here gets a 13MP sensor with an f/1.8 lens. There is no mention of an ultra-wide-angle camera. The other three sensors include a 2MP ‘Bokeh’ camera, a 2MP Macro camera, and a dedicated AI camera. The front-facing camera gets an 8MP sensor and support for AI selfie features. The phone runs an Android 10-based custom UI called HI0S 6.1. Apart from a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, the TECNO SPARK Power 2 Air gets the Face Unlock feature thrown in as well.

As mentioned earlier, there is just a single variant of the TECNO SPARK Power 2 Air that has been priced at Rs 8,499 (USD 115, EUR 100) in India. The phone comes in two color options: Cosmic Shine, Ice Jadeite. In India, the phone will be on sale via Flipkart starting September 20 at 12 PM.