Grand Theft Auto 6 is arguably the most highly anticipated game right now, with console players eagerly awaiting a potential launch this year. From the outset, though, it’s been clear that PC gamers would have to wait longer. But just how long might that wait be?

According to current reports, Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to hit the market in Fall 2025. There’s a major catch for PC gamers, however—similar to GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 will debut on consoles first. Although Rockstar has confirmed it will eventually arrive on PC, there’s no official timeline yet. Recent statements suggest the PC release could happen sooner than many expected, but nothing is set in stone.

GTA 6 on PC as Early as 2026?

The new release speculation comes from Ronald van Veen, Vice President of Finance at Corsair—a well-known manufacturer of PC hardware and peripherals like mice, keyboards, power supplies, RAM, and liquid cooling systems. Where van Veen got his intel remains unclear, but he believes GTA 6 will hit PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Fall 2025, with a PC port following in early 2026.

For many, this optimistic projection raises eyebrows. If the PC version really arrives just a few months after the console launch, it would be a major departure from Rockstar’s past release patterns. GTA V, for instance, took more than a year and a half to go from consoles to PC. Red Dead Redemption 2 took about a year to make the jump.

Where Does this Information Come From?

It’s unknown why van Veen believes the PC version will come out so quickly. His statement reportedly came during a company earnings call, suggesting he may be anticipating a sales bump once GTA 6 is finally available to PC players.

Rockstar, for its part, hasn’t offered any official details on when the PC port might drop. Until they break their silence, cautious fans should probably assume at least a year between the console and PC releases—just to avoid disappointment if the gap ends up mirroring Rockstar’s usual timelines.

Whether you’re a console gamer or part of the PC master race, it looks like we’ll all be on standby until Rockstar gives us the official word. Keep those GPUs warm—GTA 6 is coming, but patience will likely be your best friend in the meantime.

Are you looking forward to the PC release of Grand Theft Auto 6? If so, how long are you willing to wait for the game? Let us know in the comments below!