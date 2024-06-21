Hot topics

starlink mini
© FellowNeko / shutterstock.com
Elon Musk, the head of satellite internet provider Starlink (as well as an all-round tech genius), recently announced a new product that he claims will revolutionize the market. Slated for a summer launch, Musk's latest endeavor will make internet access so much more accessible to everyone.

Musk confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that Starlink will soon release a significantly smaller and more affordable satellite antenna. Apart from being smaller and lighter, the Starlink Mini will also cost only half that of a regular Starlink satellite dish.

What else is there? You do not need any additional hardware thanks to the integrated Wi-Fi. This is great news for those who use Starlink on the move, including when camping or for longer hiking trips, as satellite internet is now truly ubiquitous.

The Starlink Mini can fit in a backpack

Currently, Starlink offers a terminal that is marketed for both home use and on the move. The current satellite dish costs $299 and measures 59.4 × 4 × 38 centimeters, making it too large to fit in a backpack. However, this will be possible with the new Starlink Mini. According to FCC certification, the new terminal measures a mere 28.9 × 24.8 centimeters.

It has a foldable stand and an integrated Wi-Fi 6 modem, doing away with the need for an additional stand or external modem. There is no information available concerning the weight or power consumption yet. Considering how power consumption has been a recurring issue with satellite systems since it is relatively power-hungry, this limits its usefulness for mobile applications.

The launch of the new terminal is expected this summer, but it remains unclear which territories will enjoy direct access. However, if you decide to settle for Starlink Mini, you will have to make some compromises. An initial speed test result shared by Elon Musk showed Starlink Mini has a download speed of up to 100 Mbps, an upload speed of around 11.5 Mbps, and a latency of 23 milliseconds.

This is significantly less than what the internet service is capable of. However, it should be sufficient for mobile use. While you're out camping and doomscrolling, why not make friends with nearby campers by sharing your satellite connection with them? After all, it takes less than five minutes to set up a Starlink Mini connection.

The Starlink Mini Kit will retail for $599, and you can opt to bundle the Mini Roam service with their existing Residential service plan by forking out $30 each month.

What do you think about Starlink Mini? Is having the satellite connectivity all that important for you while you're on a holiday? Please let us know in the comments.

