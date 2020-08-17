Sony Xperia 1 II review: Sony's best smartphone is a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

With the new Sony Xperia 1 II , the Japanese electronics giant has launched a smartphone that can technically compete in many aspects with the flagship smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra , Huawei P40 Pro , or the OnePlus 8 Pro . But can a smartphone that goes against the grain in terms of important smartphone trends such as high refresh rates, extreme fast charging, insane zoom levels, and numerous image sensors with ludicrous pixel counts still be convincing? We find out for you in this Sony Xperia 1 II review.

What I like about the Sony Xperia 1 II

Its classic design

A new year and once again, a changed design. It seems that Sony has experimented a lot with the design and ergonomics of its own smartphones in recent years. But it is time to call down the curtain on these experiments, and Sony is (fortunately) returning to their flat design with a fingerprint sensor located on the side of the device of which many of us are familiar with . The very straight design also has another small but nice advantage: the display corners don't need a large radius, so that results in having more space at the corners.

This Sony Xperia smartphone features an unusual 21:9 format. / © NextPit

Sony also manages to keep the display edges almost equally wide. Of course, the segment right above the display is a few millimeters wider due to the built-in front camera, but this is only noticeable upon closer inspection. Another very good implementation is the fact that Sony has built-in stereo speakers into the Xperia 1 II, where both are actually oriented towards the user. As an additional service that deserves a bow, the 3.5 mm audio jack remains available for fans of analog headphones.

Dedicated camera shutter release is great. / © NextPit

The somewhat unusual format of this smartphone does not feel quite right only at the beginning, but it did not take too long for me to get the gist of things. The fact that Sony still sports a dedicated camera shutter release button on the smartphone is a feature that you will appreciate over time.

The performance

Sony ensures that the hardware located underneath the hood in its top smartphone can definitely compete with the flagship devices from other manufacturers: Qualcomm's fastest SoC including the Adreno 650 GPU and the X55 5G modem, plus 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory with the option of expanding the latter via a microSD memory card is definitely impressive. With this equipment it can - proven by our benchmark measurements - keep up with the flagship smartphones from Samsung, Huawei, and also OnePlus.

Sony Xperia 1 II benchmark comparison: Sony Xperia 1 II Samsung Galaxy S20+ OnePlus 8 Pro Huawei P40 Pro 3D Mark Sling Shot Extreme ES 3.1 6830 6658 7122 6073 3D Mark Sling Shot Vulkan 5929 6259 6613 5427 3D Mark Sling Shot ES 3.0 8514 7739 8864 3965 Geekbench 5 (Simple / Multi) 748 / 2930 911/2776 887 / 3313 754 / 2997 PassMark Memory 23202 23146 27118 16489 PassMark disk 94049 87454 50083 65028

The excellent sound

Sony has a heart for music and audiophiles, not only because the Xperia 1 II has included the 3.5mm audio jack, but also because they have thrown in forward-facing speakers as well. These are definitely loud enough for a smartphone, ensuring that you get to enjoy great audio even without a pair of headphones! Thanks, Sony!

The speakers are really something. / © NextPit

The battery life

On paper, the Sony Xperia 1 II with its 4,000 mAh doesn't seem to be one of the endurance candidates. But it's astonishing that you can get more than six hours of display on time from this rather low capacity, in 2020 for a top smartphone. If this Sony handset should run out of juice, it is a case of Dr. Jekyll becoming Mr. Hyde, as you will find out about that further below.

The camera

For years, Sony had to listen to the fact that they built very good image sensors into their own smartphones, but they couldn't get the best out of them with software. Meanwhile, Google, Huawei, Samsung, and others have left Sony in the dust when it comes to software and algorithms. In the latter, the others are probably involved and Sony has to see where it can still score in photography. For this reason, Sony Mobile was dissolved as an independent unit at Sony and merged with the Camera Division at Sony.