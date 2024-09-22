After many tries with next to no success, Snapdragon laptops for Windows are finally viable options for work and media consumption. But which one of the many alternatives is the best for you? We compared all the models to help you find the best option for your needs.

We separated the Windows Snapdragon PCs into three different categories: Consumer, 2-in-1, and enterprise, since they cater to different markets, with very distinct pricing options (especially on the models designed for work). You can use the following list to jump straight to your preferred part.

Snapdragon-powered laptops for the domestic market cover a wide range of models and form factors, from 13-inch ultraportables up to 16-inch multimedia powerhouses. Here you will find all of the (confusing) CPU models, from 8 to 12 cores as well.

Snapdragon consumer laptops Product Acer Swift 14 AI Asus Vivobook S 15 Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 2024 Dell XPS 13 2024 HP OmniBook X Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Picture Price (MSRP) $1,050 $1,300 $950 $1,200 $1,150 $1,200 999 (13.8'')

1299 (15'') $1,350 (14'')

$1,450 (16'') Display 14.5-inch IPS LCD

2560x1600 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate 15.6-inch OLED

2880x1620

120 Hz 14-inch IPS LCD

QHD+

60 Hz 13.4-inch LCD or OLED

1920x1200 (LCD)

2880x1800 (OLED)

120 Hz 14-inch IPS LCD

2240x1400

60 Hz 14.5-inch OLED

2944x1840

90 Hz 13.8'' / 15'' touch

2304 x 1536 / 2496x1664

120 Hz 14'' / 16'' touch OLED

2880x1800

120 Hz SoC Plus X1P-64-100 Elite X1E-78-100

Plus X1P-64-100

Plus X1P-42-100 Elite X1E-80-100

Plus X1P-64-100 Elite X1E-80-100 Elite X1E-78-100 Elite X1E-78-100 Elite / Plus Elite X1E-84-100

Elite X1E-80-100 Memory 16 / 32 GB LPDDR5x

1024 GB NVMe SSD 16 / 32 GB LPDDR5x

512 / 1024 GB NVMe SSD

microSD 16 GB of LPDDR5x

256 / 512 / 1024 GB NVMe SSD

microSD 16 / 32 GB of LPDDR5x

512 / 1024 GB NVMe SSD 16 GB of LPDDR5x

512 / 1024 GB NVMe SSD 16 / 32 GB of LPDDR5x

512 / 1024 GB SSD 16 / 32 GB LPDDR5x RAM

256 / 512 / 1024 GB SSD

microSD 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM

512 GB eUFS SSD

microSD (16'' only) Camera 1440p30

IR support 1080p30

IR support 1080p30

720p30 + IR 1080p30

IR support 5 MP

IR support 1080p30

IR support 1080p30

IR support 1080p30 Battery 75 Wh 70 Wh 54 Wh 55 Wh 70 Wh 54 Wh (13.8'')

66 Wh (15'') 55.9 Wh (14'')

61.8 Wh (16'') Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3 Battery 2x USB-C 4.0 (DP+PD)

2x USB-A 3.2

Audio jack 2x USB-C 4.0 (DP+PD)

2x USB-A 3.2

1x HDMI 2.1

Audio jack 2x USB-C 4.0 (DP+PD)

1x USB-A 3.2

Audio jack 2x USB-C 40 Gbps (DP+PD) 1x USB-C 4.0 (DP+PD)

1x USB-C 3.2 (DP+PD)

1x USB-A 3.2

Audio jack 3x USB-C 4.0 (DP+PD) 2x USB-C 4.0 (DP+PD)

1x USB-A 3.1

Audio jack 2x USB-C 4.0 (DP+PD)

1x HDMI 2.1

Audio jack

1x USB-A 3.2 (16'' only) Dimensions and weight ‎12.7 x 8.9 x 0.38 in

322.6 x 226 x 9.6

2.91 lbs | 1.32 kg 13.88 x 8.93 x 0.58 in

352.6 x 226.9 x 14.7 mm

3.13 lbs | 1.42 kg 12.36 x 8.81 x 0.62 in

314 x 223.8 x 15.64 cm

3.17 lbs | 1.4 kg 11.62 x 7.84 x 0.6 in

295.3 x 199.1 x 15.3 mm

2.62 lbs | 1,19 kg 12.32 x 8.8 x 0.57 in

312.9 x 223.5 x 14.5 mm

2.97 lbs | 1.35 kg 12.80 x 8.86 x 0.51 in

325 x 225.15 x 12.9 mm

2.82 lbs | 1.28 kg 13.8'': 11.85 x 8.67 x 0.69 in

301 x 220 x 17.5 mm

2.96 lbs | 1.34 kg

301 x 220 x 17.5 mm 2.96 lbs | 1.34 kg 15'': 12.96 x 9.41 x 0.72 in

329 x 239 x 18.3 mm

3.67 lbs | 1.66 kg 14'': 12.3 x 8.81 x 0.43 in

312,4 x 223.8 x 10.9 cm

2.62 lbs | 1.2 kg

312,4 x 223.8 x 10.9 cm 2.62 lbs | 1.2 kg 16'': 13.99 x 9.86 x 0.48

355.3 x 250.4 x 12.2 cm

3.4 lbs | 1.54 kg Offers*

Convertibles

Convertible PCs were Microsoft’s original endgame for Windows ARM devices, back in those dark Windows 8 ages. The Snapdragon chips available at the time were merely overclocked mobile chips, and the ARM ecosystem both had next to no optimized apps and a very premature x86-to-ARM translation layer.

Snapdragon convertibles and 2-in-1s Product Asus ProArt PZ13 Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Picture Price (MSRP) $1,099 $1,000 Display 13.3-inch OLED

2880x1800

60 Hz 13-inch OLED or LCD

2880 x 1920

120 Hz SoC Plus X1P-42-100 Plus (LCD)

Elite (OLED) Memory 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM

1024 GB NVMe SSD

SD reader 16 / 32 GB LPDDR5x RAM

256 / 512 / 1024 GB NVMe SSD Camera 70 Wh 48 Wh (LCD)

53 Wh (OLED) Battery 5 MP

IR support

13 MP rear camera 1440p

IR support

10 MP rear camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4

optional 5G (nanoSIM or eSIM) Battery 2x USB-C 4.0 (DP+PD) 2x USB-C 4.0 (DP+PD) Dimensions and weight 11.71 x 7.99 x 0.35 in

297.5 x 202.9 x 9 mm

1.87 lbs | 0,85 kg 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 in

287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

1.97 lbs | 895 g Offers*

With both things mostly settled–including in our tests–the only big hole in the Windows ARM ecosystem is gaming. Not only there is no gaming-oriented model in the market, but there is currently no support for dedicated graphics cards (nor the required drivers), and worse, compatibility with games is hit or miss.

Not even Microsoft Studio games have optimized ARM versions as of publishing this guide. So Snapdragon devices are not a viable alternative for a portable Xbox machine unless you rely solely on the Xbox cloud streaming options.

Enterprise

Laptops designed for corporate use have a few additional requirements on top of running your average Windows apps. They are usually covered by larger warranties, are more repairable, have comprehensive repair guides available, are usually free of bloatware, and traditionally were more upgradeable.

Snapdragon enterprise laptops Product Dell Latitude 7455 HP EliteBook Ultra Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Picture Price (MSRP) $1,969 $1,450 $1,670 Display 14-inch IPS LCD

2560x1600

60 Hz 14-inch IPS LCD

2240x1400

60 Hz 14-inch IPS LCD or OLED

1920x1200 (60 Hz LCD)

2880x1800 (120 Hz OLED) SoC Elite X1E-80-100

Elite X1E-64-100 Elite X1E-78-100 Elite X1E-78-100 Memory 16 / 32 GB LPDDR5x RAM

256 / 512 / 1024 GB NVMe SSD

microSD 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM

512 GB NVMe SSD 32 / 64 GB LPDDR5x RAM

256 / 512 / 1024 GB NVMe SSD Camera 1080p30

IR support 5 MP

IR support 1080p

IR support Battery 54 Wh 59 Wh 58 Wh Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4

optional 5G (nano SIM | eSIM) Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3

optional 5G (nano SIM) Battery 2x USB-C 4.0 (DP+PD)

1x USB-A 3.2

Audio jack 1x USB-C 4.0

1x USB-C 3.2

1x USB-A 3.0

Audio jack 2x USB-C 4.0 (DP+PD)

2x USB-A 3.0

1x HDMI 2.1

Audio jack Dimensions and weight 12.36 x 8.81 x 0.67 in

314 x 223.8 x 16.9 mm

3.17 lbs | 1.44 kg 12.31 x 8.79 x 0.44 in

312.7 x 223.3 x 11.2 mm

2.97 lbs | 1.35 kg 12.35 x 8.64 x 0.67 in

313.6 x 219.4 x 16.9 mm

2.72 lbs | 1.24 kg Offers*

The last point is one of the weak points with Snapdragon laptops, as RAM is always soldered to the motherboard, with no memory upgrade options. Chip companies will argue that soldering RAM chips allows them to use the fastest LPDDR5x chips, which also applies to recent AMD and Intel (and Apple) processors.

That limitation affects all Snapdragon laptops, so budget your memory needs wisely before buying a model. Thankfully, most of the models listed can have their storage upgraded with a m.2 SSD, just be careful that some models do not use the most popular 2280 form factor, with some opting for 2230 and others with the 2242 standard.

Power efficiency means less heat, which enables thinner designs. / © nextpit

Points to consider

What features to look for

Despite Qualcomm’s mobile origins, 5G is curiously rare in Snapdragon Windows laptops, only available as an optional feature on enterprise laptops or the Surface Pro convertible.

A handy feature found in most models is IR support for the webcam, which enables Windows Hello for authentication. The only current exception is the Galaxy Book 4 Edge which includes a fingerprint reader as an alternative.

For better or worse, you will find the same variety of features and options, with keyboard options for those who prefer tactile typing or those (monsters) who like shallow keyboards with next to no key travel.

Keyboard characteristics vary on Snapdragon laptops just like on rival PCs. / © nextpit

One thing that is consistent throughout all models is support for the latest wireless standards. Some models only list support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 instead of the newer 7 and 5.4 standards, but that may be due to certification delays.

And one thing to keep in mind if you use external accessories that require drivers not available natively on Windows is to check if there are native ARM support on the manufacturer’s page. Drivers built for x86 are not compatible with ARM versions of Windows. For example, USB printers and scanners, audio interfaces, etc.

Design and display

Like the traditional x86 laptops, ARM-powered ones come in a variety of form factors and sizes. Traditional laptops and convertibles are currently the ones available with display sizes ranging from 13 to 16 inches, with some models even offering a choice between IPS LCD or OLED panels.

The Samsung Galaxy Book features a beautiful OLED screen. / © nextpit

The port selection also varies heavily, with the XPS 13 only offering two USB-C ports, while the Asus and the ThinkPad offer the most complete package with 2 USB-Cs, 2 USB-As, 1 HDMI, and one audio jack. If you are like me, you will notice none of the models have an Ethernet port, missing even on the (boring) corporate machines.

Performance and app compatibility

The marketing for Snapdragon laptops might suggest that all PCs with these chips perform the same, but that's not the case. Just like AMD and Intel processors, Snapdragon chips vary in performance depending on their CPU and GPU tiers.

Confusingly, instead of the usual Core/Ryzen 3, 5, and 7 (and 9) split, Qualcomm opted for two tiers: Plus and Elite for the Snapdragon X chips. The Plus range is further divided into models with 8 or 10 CPU cores.

That difference not only applies to the number of CPU cores, but the two configurations (which are further split into two models…) have vastly different cache sizes (30 instead of 42 MB) and peak GPU performance (2.1 TFLOPS instead of 3.8).

The higher-end Elite chips are very competitive performance-wise with Intel and AMD rivals in general tasks. In the table below, we compare a Samsung laptop with an X1E-80-100 Elite chip with a 2024 laptop powered by a Ryzen 7 7735HS chip (which is technically the same as the 6800HS chip from 2022).

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge

(Snapdragon X Elite) ThinkPad E14 G5

(Ryzen 7 7735HS) Geekom Mini IT12

(Core i7 12650H) Cinebench 2024 Single: 77

Multi: 784 Single: 86

Multi: 809 Single: 100

Multi: 537 Geekbench 6 Single: 2630

Multi: 13314 Single: 2000

Multi: 8266 Single: 2341

Multi: 9595 3DMark Steel Nomad Light 2071 1434 893 3DMark TimeSpy 1848 1759 1415 3DMark Fire Strike 5382 4627 4000 3DMark Night Raid 24340 18806 15524

It is not an apples-to-apples comparison but in productivity or rendering tasks such as the Cinebench benchmark, the Snapdragon X Elite chip is close to the performance of chips used in the mini PCs we tested. And those often use beefier cooling solutions and fewer concerns about energy usage.

The 3DMark scores show potential for the Adreno X1/741 GPU with games, but as mentioned above, the lack of ARM-optimized titles makes that a lost cause.

Aside from games, most apps aren't a problem since the most popular ones already have ARM versions. These include major browsers, the Office suite, much of the Adobe package, many VPN apps, and even open-source tools like 7zip.

Most non-native apps ran surprisingly well in our tests, including exotic stuff like VeraCrypt. The biggest compatibility issue at this time are software that needs deeper access in the system, like security applications or anti-cheat tools in games.

The first limitation is probably a blessing in disguise as you are likely to not find a “security suite” spamming you with notifications to renew. But cybersecurity companies are trying to catch up, including the infamous Crowdstrike and its billion dollar crippling Falcon rootkit that bricked many PCs earlier in 2024.

Battery life

Given the variety of Snapdragon devices, ranging from compact models to those designed for remote work, it's no surprise that battery life varies widely. This happens even though Snapdragon devices are more energy efficient than their x86 counterparts.

In general, most models should offer enough battery life for the usual nine-to-five workday. Models with lower-end chips and larger batteries will deliver longer runtimes as usual.

A 65W USB Power Delivery is enough for charging the current Snapdragon laptops. / © nextpit

One positive side effect of the same integration that killed upgradeability is that the energy modes on Windows 11 tend to work better on Snapdragon laptops, including sleep and hibernation, at least in our tests. Not only battery drain seems lower in those modes, but the small irritating bugs when resuming Windows are less frequent, but that could be due to the overall lack of bloatware, time will tell…

Windows + ARM: Third time is the charm

After a couple of missteps, it finally seems Windows on ARM is ready for the prime time, that is if you don’t use niche applications, accessories, or like to play the latest games.

Just the fact that this third wave of ARM PCs came in full force with models from all the major manufacturers (instead of just a couple of Surface models), shows that brands seems confident in having a viable third option for mass market laptops.

Not only that, but Qualcomm already followed up on the initial Snapdragon X launch with cheaper models, using two different chips instead of simply cutting down features from a single one. A signal that not only production of the large chip is going well, but also that the brand is expecting demand to keep increasing.

What do you think of the current Snapdragon laptops? Is there a particular feature or app that is stopping you from considering buying one? Share your concerns and thoughts in the comments.