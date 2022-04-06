Tech & Community
Smartphone camera blind test: Vote for the best photos!

Authored by: Stefan Möllenhoff
Smartphone camera blind test: Vote for the best photos!
© NextPit

Which smartphone takes the best photos? You can vote in NextPit's major camera blind test: the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Google Pixel 6 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, Oppo Find X5 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro are all lined up to parade their capabilities. Let's go!

The iPhone 13 Pro won our previous camera blind test, which was closely followed by the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Now, the two smartphones face four new rivals that want to steal the camera crown from the duo. The highlight of the blind test? We will not tell you which photo is from which phone until next week.  After all, you are supposed to vote in a completely unbiased manner.

How the smartphone camera blind test works

This time, we photographed a total of 15 subjects using six different smartphones. We took three photos with each device and then selected the best photo to avoid any outliers. We also cropped the photos slightly so that the phones did not give themselves away with their slightly different focal lengths. Unless explicitly noted for the respective subject, we took pictures using the camera app's default settings.

By the way, the same letter does not always belong to the same smartphone: Image 1A and image 2A were not necessarily taken using the same smartphone just to mix things up a bit. Now we hope you have fun comparing and voting! Click on the images to enlarge them. Don't forget: We will announce the winner next Wednesday!

Sample 1: Daylight, main camera

Let's begin with the probably easiest exercise: photos captured using the main camera in broad daylight. Unfortunately, Berlin has been very rainy the past few days, which is why you have to make do with somewhat dull photos here. But maybe the smartphone cameras will provide some shine - iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy and others: It's your turn!

Photo 1A
Photo 1A © NextPit
Photo 1B
Photo 1B © NextPit
Photo 1C
Photo 1C © NextPit
Photo 1D
Photo 1D © NextPit
Photo 1E
Photo 1E © NextPit
Photo 1F
Photo 1F © NextPit
Photo 2A
Photo 2A © NextPit
Photo 2B
Photo 2B © NextPit
Photo 2C
Photo 2C © NextPit
Photo 2D
Photo 2D © NextPit
Photo 2E
Photo 2E © NextPit
Photo 2F
Photo 2F © NextPit
Photo 3A
Photo 3A © NextPit
Photo 3B
Photo 3B © NextPit
Photo 3C
Photo 3C © NextPit
Photo 3D
Photo 3D © NextPit
Photo 3E
Photo 3E © NextPit
Photo 3F
Photo 3F © NextPit
Photo 4A
Photo 4A © NextPit
Photo 4B
Photo 4B © NextPit
Photo 4C
Photo 4C © NextPit
Photo 4D
Photo 4D © NextPit
Photo 4E
Photo 4E © NextPit
Photo 4F
Photo 4F © NextPit
Photo 5A
Photo 5A © NextPit
Photo 5B
Photo 5B © NextPit
Photo 5C
Photo 5C © NextPit
Photo 5D
Photo 5D © NextPit
Photo 5E
Photo 5E © NextPit
Photo 5F
Photo 5F © NextPit
Photo 6A
Photo 6A © NextPit
Photo 6B
Photo 6B © NextPit
Photo 6C
Photo 6C © NextPit
Photo 6D
Photo 6D © NextPit
Photo 6E
Photo 6E © NextPit
Photo 6F
Photo 6F © NextPit
Photo 7A
Photo 7A © NextPit
Photo 7B
Photo 7B © NextPit
Photo 7C
Photo 7C © NextPit
Photo 7D
Photo 7D © NextPit
Photo 7E
Photo 7E © NextPit
Photo 7F
Photo 7F © NextPit
Photo 8A
Photo 8A © NextPit
Photo 8B
Photo 8B © NextPit
Photo 8C
Photo 8C © NextPit
Photo 8D
Photo 8D © NextPit
Photo 8E
Photo 8E © NextPit
Photo 8F
Photo 8F © NextPit
Photo 9A
Photo 9A © NextPit
Photo 9B
Photo 9B © NextPit
Photo 9C
Photo 9C © NextPit
Photo 9D
Photo 9D © NextPit
Photo 9E
Photo 9E © NextPit
Photo 9F
Photo 9F © NextPit
Photo 10A
Photo 10A © NextPit
Photo 10B
Photo 10B © NextPit
Photo 10C
Photo 10C © NextPit
Photo 10D
Photo 10D © NextPit
Photo 10E
Photo 10E © NextPit
Photo 10F
Photo 10F © NextPit
Photo 11A
Photo 11A © NextPit
Photo 11B
Photo 11B © NextPit
Photo 11C
Photo 11C © NextPit
Photo 11D
Photo 11D © NextPit
Photo 11E
Photo 11E © NextPit
Photo 11F
Photo 11F © NextPit
Photo 12A
Photo 12A © NextPit
Photo 12B
Photo 12B © NextPit
Photo 12C
Photo 12C © NextPit
Photo 12D
Photo 12D © NextPit
Photo 12E
Photo 12E © NextPit
Photo 12F
Photo 12F © NextPit
Photo 13A
Photo 13A © NextPit
Photo 13B
Photo 13B © NextPit
Photo 13C
Photo 13C © NextPit
Photo 13D
Photo 13D © NextPit
Photo 13E
Photo 13E © NextPit
Photo 13F
Photo 13F © NextPit
Photo 14A
Photo 14A © NextPit
Photo 14B
Photo 14B © NextPit
Photo 14C
Photo 14C © NextPit
Photo 14D
Photo 14D © NextPit
Photo 14E
Photo 14E © NextPit
Photo 14F
Photo 14F © NextPit
Photo 15A
Photo 15A © NextPit
Photo 15B
Photo 15B © NextPit
Photo 15C
Photo 15C © NextPit
Photo 15D
Photo 15D © NextPit
Photo 15E
Photo 15E © NextPit
Photo 15F
Photo 15F © NextPit
Sample 1: Which smartphone took the best photo?
View results

Sample 2: Daylight, 3.3x zoom

Indeed on Tuesday morning, there were a few minutes of sunshine after all and we were able to capture a set of photos with a light telephoto lens. Here, we set all smartphones to 3.3x magnification.

Photo 2A
Photo 2A © NextPit
Photo 2B
Photo 2B © NextPit
Photo 2C
Photo 2C © NextPit
Photo 2D
Photo 2D © NextPit
Photo 2E
Photo 2E © NextPit
Photo 2F
Photo 2F © NextPit
Photo 3A
Photo 3A © NextPit
Photo 3B
Photo 3B © NextPit
Photo 3C
Photo 3C © NextPit
Photo 3D
Photo 3D © NextPit
Photo 3E
Photo 3E © NextPit
Photo 3F
Photo 3F © NextPit
Photo 4A
Photo 4A © NextPit
Photo 4B
Photo 4B © NextPit
Photo 4C
Photo 4C © NextPit
Photo 4D
Photo 4D © NextPit
Photo 4E
Photo 4E © NextPit
Photo 4F
Photo 4F © NextPit
Photo 5A
Photo 5A © NextPit
Photo 5B
Photo 5B © NextPit
Photo 5C
Photo 5C © NextPit
Photo 5D
Photo 5D © NextPit
Photo 5E
Photo 5E © NextPit
Photo 5F
Photo 5F © NextPit
Photo 6A
Photo 6A © NextPit
Photo 6B
Photo 6B © NextPit
Photo 6C
Photo 6C © NextPit
Photo 6D
Photo 6D © NextPit
Photo 6E
Photo 6E © NextPit
Photo 6F
Photo 6F © NextPit
Photo 7A
Photo 7A © NextPit
Photo 7B
Photo 7B © NextPit
Photo 7C
Photo 7C © NextPit
Photo 7D
Photo 7D © NextPit
Photo 7E
Photo 7E © NextPit
Photo 7F
Photo 7F © NextPit
Photo 8A
Photo 8A © NextPit
Photo 8B
Photo 8B © NextPit
Photo 8C
Photo 8C © NextPit
Photo 8D
Photo 8D © NextPit
Photo 8E
Photo 8E © NextPit
Photo 8F
Photo 8F © NextPit
Photo 9A
Photo 9A © NextPit
Photo 9B
Photo 9B © NextPit
Photo 9C
Photo 9C © NextPit
Photo 9D
Photo 9D © NextPit
Photo 9E
Photo 9E © NextPit
Photo 9F
Photo 9F © NextPit
Photo 10A
Photo 10A © NextPit
Photo 10B
Photo 10B © NextPit
Photo 10C
Photo 10C © NextPit
Photo 10D
Photo 10D © NextPit
Photo 10E
Photo 10E © NextPit
Photo 10F
Photo 10F © NextPit
Photo 11A
Photo 11A © NextPit
Photo 11B
Photo 11B © NextPit
Photo 11C
Photo 11C © NextPit
Photo 11D
Photo 11D © NextPit
Photo 11E
Photo 11E © NextPit
Photo 11F
Photo 11F © NextPit
Photo 12A
Photo 12A © NextPit
Photo 12B
Photo 12B © NextPit
Photo 12C
Photo 12C © NextPit
Photo 12D
Photo 12D © NextPit
Photo 12E
Photo 12E © NextPit
Photo 12F
Photo 12F © NextPit
Photo 13A
Photo 13A © NextPit
Photo 13B
Photo 13B © NextPit
Photo 13C
Photo 13C © NextPit
Photo 13D
Photo 13D © NextPit
Photo 13E
Photo 13E © NextPit
Photo 13F
Photo 13F © NextPit
Photo 14A
Photo 14A © NextPit
Photo 14B
Photo 14B © NextPit
Photo 14C
Photo 14C © NextPit
Photo 14D
Photo 14D © NextPit
Photo 14E
Photo 14E © NextPit
Photo 14F
Photo 14F © NextPit
Photo 15A
Photo 15A © NextPit
Photo 15B
Photo 15B © NextPit
Photo 15C
Photo 15C © NextPit
Photo 15D
Photo 15D © NextPit
Photo 15E
Photo 15E © NextPit
Photo 15F
Photo 15F © NextPit
Sample 2: Which smartphone took the best photo?
View results

Sample 3: Daylight, 5x zoom

Unfortunately, the grill will have to wait a bit for its use. Together with the complex background, however, it is a nice motif to test the 5x zoom on our smartphones. Who will win here?

Photo 3A
Photo 3A © NextPit
Photo 3B
Photo 3B © NextPit
Photo 3C
Photo 3C © NextPit
Photo 3D
Photo 3D © NextPit
Photo 3E
Photo 3E © NextPit
Photo 3F
Photo 3F © NextPit
Photo 4A
Photo 4A © NextPit
Photo 4B
Photo 4B © NextPit
Photo 4C
Photo 4C © NextPit
Photo 4D
Photo 4D © NextPit
Photo 4E
Photo 4E © NextPit
Photo 4F
Photo 4F © NextPit
Photo 5A
Photo 5A © NextPit
Photo 5B
Photo 5B © NextPit
Photo 5C
Photo 5C © NextPit
Photo 5D
Photo 5D © NextPit
Photo 5E
Photo 5E © NextPit
Photo 5F
Photo 5F © NextPit
Photo 6A
Photo 6A © NextPit
Photo 6B
Photo 6B © NextPit
Photo 6C
Photo 6C © NextPit
Photo 6D
Photo 6D © NextPit
Photo 6E
Photo 6E © NextPit
Photo 6F
Photo 6F © NextPit
Photo 7A
Photo 7A © NextPit
Photo 7B
Photo 7B © NextPit
Photo 7C
Photo 7C © NextPit
Photo 7D
Photo 7D © NextPit
Photo 7E
Photo 7E © NextPit
Photo 7F
Photo 7F © NextPit
Photo 8A
Photo 8A © NextPit
Photo 8B
Photo 8B © NextPit
Photo 8C
Photo 8C © NextPit
Photo 8D
Photo 8D © NextPit
Photo 8E
Photo 8E © NextPit
Photo 8F
Photo 8F © NextPit
Photo 9A
Photo 9A © NextPit
Photo 9B
Photo 9B © NextPit
Photo 9C
Photo 9C © NextPit
Photo 9D
Photo 9D © NextPit
Photo 9E
Photo 9E © NextPit
Photo 9F
Photo 9F © NextPit
Photo 10A
Photo 10A © NextPit
Photo 10B
Photo 10B © NextPit
Photo 10C
Photo 10C © NextPit
Photo 10D
Photo 10D © NextPit
Photo 10E
Photo 10E © NextPit
Photo 10F
Photo 10F © NextPit
Photo 11A
Photo 11A © NextPit
Photo 11B
Photo 11B © NextPit
Photo 11C
Photo 11C © NextPit
Photo 11D
Photo 11D © NextPit
Photo 11E
Photo 11E © NextPit
Photo 11F
Photo 11F © NextPit
Photo 12A
Photo 12A © NextPit
Photo 12B
Photo 12B © NextPit
Photo 12C
Photo 12C © NextPit
Photo 12D
Photo 12D © NextPit
Photo 12E
Photo 12E © NextPit
Photo 12F
Photo 12F © NextPit
Photo 13A
Photo 13A © NextPit
Photo 13B
Photo 13B © NextPit
Photo 13C
Photo 13C © NextPit
Photo 13D
Photo 13D © NextPit
Photo 13E
Photo 13E © NextPit
Photo 13F
Photo 13F © NextPit
Photo 14A
Photo 14A © NextPit
Photo 14B
Photo 14B © NextPit
Photo 14C
Photo 14C © NextPit
Photo 14D
Photo 14D © NextPit
Photo 14E
Photo 14E © NextPit
Photo 14F
Photo 14F © NextPit
Photo 15A
Photo 15A © NextPit
Photo 15B
Photo 15B © NextPit
Photo 15C
Photo 15C © NextPit
Photo 15D
Photo 15D © NextPit
Photo 15E
Photo 15E © NextPit
Photo 15F
Photo 15F © NextPit
Sample 3: Which smartphone took the best photo?
View results

Sample 4: "Daylight", 10x zoom

A telephoto lens targeting the Berlin TV tower on a sunnier day would have seen the 10x zoom deliver better results. This is especially so since smartphones in the test differ quite significantly, especially when it comes to telephoto camera performance. Hence, the clearly different results among this lot are not surprising.

Photo 4A
Photo 4A © NextPit
Photo 4B
Photo 4B © NextPit
Photo 4C
Photo 4C © NextPit
Photo 4D
Photo 4D © NextPit
Photo 4E
Photo 4E © NextPit
Photo 4F
Photo 4F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 5A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 5B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 5C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 5D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 5E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 5F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 6A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 6B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 6C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 6D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 6E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 6F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15F © NextPit
Sample 4: Which smartphone took the best photo?
View results

Sample 5: Daylight, ultra wide-angle

This is where the divide between East and West Berlin once ran and the dramatic cloud atmosphere fits in rather well. Some smartphones deliver more colorful results here in the blind test, some are rather more muted in nature. Which shot do you like best?

blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 5A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 5B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 5C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 5D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 5E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 5F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 6A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 6B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 6C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 6D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 6E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 6F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15F © NextPit
Sample 5: Which smartphone took the best photo?
View results

Sample 6: Daylight, Maximum resolution

12 megapixels, 50 megapixels or 108 megapixels? Here, we enabled the maximum resolution on all smartphones, scaled all images to 108 megapixels and then cropped approximately 10 percent off from the center of the image to let you vote on the best-detailed reproduction. Does the smartphone with the highest resolution really show the most details?

blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 6A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 6B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 6C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 6D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 6E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 6F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15F © NextPit
Sample 6: Which smartphone took the best photo?
View results

Sample 7: Indoor shot, main camera

Now we slowly increase the level of difficulty and head into Berlin's underground for this comparison. The main cameras of the smartphones have to prove that they can handle neon light in this shot. The bright scoreboard is also a challenge for the dynamic range.

blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 7F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15F © NextPit
Sample 7: Which smartphone took the best photo?
View results

Sample 8: Indoor shot, 2x zoom

For our second indoor shot, we replaced the neon light with warm incandescent light, and having very little of it, too. We also activated the 2x zoom on all smartphones. As a result, the phones have to struggle with image noise and artifacts as well as correct the white balance simultaneously. Just as a control in this test: The wall here is painted in a shade of a neutral white.

blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 8F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15F © NextPit
Sample 8: Which smartphone took the best photo?
View results

Sample 9: Interior shot, ultra wide-angle

In our ninth sample, the smartphones have an easier time yet again: quite a bit of daylight streams in through the window, and a lamp illuminates the room. Most of the contestants do very well here, where the differences are negligible. But that was just a little breather in preparation of what is to come!

blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 9F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15F © NextPit
Sample 9: Which smartphone took the best photo?
View results

Sample 10: Night, main camera

In our tenth scene, it is really pitch dark. The balcony in front of the bedroom is only illuminated by the hallway light, which shines indirectly through the bedroom. Using the naked eye, hardly anything can be seen at all. While the photos show clear differences, all smartphones really did a decent job here. Will the iPhone 13 Pro once again be the king of the night?

blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 10F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15F © NextPit
Sample 10: Which smartphone took the best photo?
View results

Sample 11: Night, 3x zoom

You always get the best image quality with the main camera and without having to zoom in. Needless to say, our smartphones struggled more with this scene when using triple zoom. After all, it wasn't as dark here as it was with previously. The differences are nevertheless clear - and one smartphone experienced a total failure in all three pictures.

blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 11F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 12F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 13F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14D © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14E © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 14F © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15A © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15B © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15C © NextPit
blind-test-photo-h1-2022
Photo 15D © NextPit