Shell is launching more e-scooters plus e-bikes in the US

Already last year, Shell has confused e-mobility fans in the US with their Ride SR-5S. It's like pizza at McDonalds—just doesn't make sense. While obviously it's not Shell themselves manufacturing the vehicles, the licensee The Lotus International Company just announced to push out more e-scooters under the Shell brand—and possibly also some e-bikes.

TL;DR: What the Shell?

Aside from oil and gas, you can soon buy all kinds of electric scooters from Shell—not just the Ride SR-5S.

The brand name Shell for e-scooters and e-bikes is licensed to The Lotus International Company in the States.

Cannot wait? The Ride SR-5S is already available in the US for around $550.

The Ride SR-5S has a pretty standard specs and design—just like you would find at any Shenzhen OEM manufacturer looking for oversea clients wanting to slap their logo and colors on a random e-scooter looking to greenwash their brand save the planet.

The front wheel of the Shell e-Scooter has an integrated 350 W motor, capable of reaching a maximum speed of 20 mph. It will have cruise control and three additional speed modes, and you'll be able to motor away for up to 20 miles on just one charge of its 36 V battery, which after only 4.5 hours is fully charged. The breaks are dual, the tires are 8.5" semi-pneumatic, and naturally, there's an LED headlight.

The SR-5S is conveniently collapsible for easy carrying and is easy to stash. It only weighs around 30 lbs, but it can carry a weight of about 220 lbs. The settings of the scooter include speed and lighting modes, with the latter being configurable through the Shell Ride app. You can buy one of these e-scooters in the States for just under $700, but a little digging and you can hunt down a nice discounted price of about $529.99, before those pesky taxes.

In the near future, the company is expected to add two new e-scooters to its convoy. The more chilled out SR-4S will cruise a bit slower than its faster sibling, costing about $499.99. But expect a more advanced model—the SR-6S—which houses a removable battery pack, costing you about $800. Just as (potentially) fascinating are the coming Shell Ride e-bikes, expected to take about $1,200 from your pocketbook.

This is the already available Shell Ride SR-5S e-scooter. / © Shell Ride

What are your thoughts on these vehicles? Dangerous or super-duper fun? Both? Talk to us because we're listening. And reading.