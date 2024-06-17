Hot topics

Set It and Forget It: Scheduling Messages on iOS 18 Like a Pro!

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Scheduling messages on iOS 18
© nextpit
Camila Rinaldi
Camila Rinaldi Head of Editorial

With iOS 18, iMessage introduces some neat features, including the ability to schedule messages, making it easier to stay in touch with friends and family. I’ve already started using the new “Send Later” option, and here’s how simple it is to schedule messages with this new feature.

I’ve been using the new iOS 18 on my personal iPhone, and it’s been quite stable with only a few minor issues. However, since it's still an early release, you might want to be careful before installing it on your device. If you're eager to try it out, here's our quick guide on how to install the iOS 18 Developer Beta on any iPhone.

In the coming days, I'll be sharing some quick tutorials on iOS 18 that I believe enhance the iPhone experience. My first tutorial covered the new Dark Mode setup, and today, I’ll show you how to use the "Send Later" feature. Here are some interesting ways this feature can help you manage your communication:

  • For birthday and anniversary reminders.
  • Send professional messages during business hours.
  • Perfect for sending messages to friends or colleagues in different time zones without disturbing them at odd hours.
  • Use it to send reminders or coordinate plans.

How to schedule messages in iOS 18 with the "Send Later" option

iMessage finally joins the ranks of apps that let us schedule messages, and the wait has been worth it. Now, scheduling messages is a breeze. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use the new “Send Later” option in iMessage:

  1. Launch the iMessage app on your iPhone.
  2. In the bottom-right corner, tap the plus (+) to start a new message.
  3. Scroll down and tap on the More option.
  4. Tap Send Later to access the scheduling feature.
  5. Type your message and then tap the blue timestamp.
  6. Pick the desired date and time from the picker.
  7. Tap Send to schedule your message for later.
Screenshots showing how to use the message scheduling feature on iMessage
Screenshots showing how to use the message scheduling feature on iMessage / © nextpit

If you no longer need to send the scheduled message and want to cancel it, it's easy to do. Just long-press on the scheduled message, and the option to delete it will pop up.

That's it! With these simple steps, you can take full advantage of the new iOS 18 features to make your iMessage experience more efficient and convenient. Give it a try and start scheduling your messages today!

The best camera phones to buy in 2024

  Editor's Choice The Best Android Alternative The Best Camera iPhone The Best Camera Under $1,000 The Best Camera Under $600 The Best Camera Under $500 The Best Camera Foldable
Product
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus Open
Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Product Image Google Pixel 8 Product Image Google Pixel 7 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image OnePlus Open Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Review: Google Pixel 8
Review: Google Pixel 7
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: OnePlus Open
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Camila Rinaldi

Camila Rinaldi
Head of Editorial

With over a decade of experience in tech product reviews, I’ve recently embraced the world of wearables and developed a passion for digital health innovations. While I am now deeply immersed in the Apple ecosystem, my enthusiasm for Android still burns strong. Formerly editor-in-chief at AndroidPIT and Canaltech in Brazil, I now share my insights with the US audience at nextpit. Beyond tech, I cherish my vinyl collection and believe exploring local cuisine is the best way to discover new places. Join me as I explore the fusion of technology and culture in our everyday lives.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing