Save $70 on the Apple AirPods Max at BestBuy

The AirPods Max is pretty much the best headset you can get for your Apple devices. Now with this deal, the over-ears are at their lowest price ever at BestBuy. Don't miss it out!

The elegant Apple AirPods Max are the best headphones Apple has ever produced and offer a huge amount of innovative features encased in a premium aluminum housing that truly makes them unique.

The headset has already won the hearts of Apple fans since it encompasses everything that makes Apple products shine. It is well designed, well built, and has some of the best features on the market. The only valid criticism that these received, was the expensive price, but with this deal, the problem is alleviated somewhat. So if what held you back from getting the Apple AirPods Max was the price and you have that extra money right now, then this deal will put a nice smile on your face.

Why choose the Apple AirPods Max

Intuitive controls scream of Apple design! / © Apple

Although they require little introduction the Apple AirPods max deserve a few lines of praise. Their biggest plus is the pristine audio quality that approached audiophile levels as well as their excellent ANC features.

What makes them special in the market is the fact that they are encased in a uniform aluminum housing that makes them feel extra premium. In terms of comfort, the AirPods Max have just the right pressure, while their mess headband makes them comfortable to wear even all day long, something impressive if someone considers the weight of the aluminum housing.

Of course, they wouldn't be an Apple product without a huge series of features that make your experience just that little bit better, with spatial audio, fast and easy setup, and quick sharing of songs between your devices. Truly a masterpiece set of headphones.

