Samsung promises four years of security updates for new phones

Samsung has extended its commitment to providing security updates for its smartphones, with a promise to release fixes for its devices for at least four years.

The new rule complements the announcement made earlier, which guarantees three years of Android system version updates for its top models. The news extends to almost all applicable products from Samsung smartphones lineup – including Galaxy S, Note, Z, A, M, XCover and Tab devices.

Tablets in the Galaxy Tab line will also receive periodic security patches / © Samsung

The list of devices covered by the announcement includes everything from flagship models like the Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy S21 Ultra, to basic devices like the Galaxy M10s and Galaxy A10. Samsung has promised that they will receive "regular updates" for at least four years after initial release, with fixes made available on a monthly or quarterly basis.

Hundreds of models

According to the South Korean company, the news is a result of partnerships made with Google and processor manufacturers, as well as more than 200 carriers around the world. So far, this is the largest commitment to updates among Android phone manufacturers, outside niche companies or those with few models on the market, such as Fairphone and Google itself.

"Mobile devices play such an important role in our lives, it's only natural that we want to keep them longer. That's why, thanks to the latest technological advances, we are committing to protect Galaxy devices for even longer, so that everything that should be kept protected stays protected," said Seungwon Shin, head of security at Samsung Electronics.

Covered devices

Galaxy Z: Fold, Fold 5G, Z Fold 2, Z Fold 2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G;

Galaxy S: S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G;

Galaxy Note: Note 10, Note 10 5G, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G, Note 10 Lite, Note 20, Note 20 5G, Note 20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy A: A10, A10e, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A70s, A80, A90 5G, A11, A21, A21s, A31, A41, A51, A51 5G, A71, A71 5G, A02s, A12, A32 5G, A42 5G;

Galaxy M: M10s, M20, M30, M30s, M40, M11, M12, M21, M31, M31s, M51;

Galaxy XCover: XCover4s, XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro;

Galaxy Tab: Active Pro, Active3, A 8 (2019), A with S Pen, A 8.4 (2020), A7, S5e, S6, S6 5G, S6 Lite, S7, S7+.

So, did you find your model in the list of covered devices?