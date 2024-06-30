Samsung has scheduled its Galaxy Unpacked on July 10 . Now, less than two weeks going to the event, the company's product lineup expected to be revealed has widely leaked on the internet, which includes its n ext-gen foldable smartphones , earbuds, and smartwatches .

First on the line are Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, with clear renders of the both foldable devices shared by notable leaker Evan Blass (or evleaks) through the different social media channels.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 design and colors

As seen on the materials, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is sporting a boxier design and wider form factor than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review). This applies to the inner and cover displays as well, which appear enlarged with uniform and thinner bezels. However, it's hard to tell using these images if the crease on the main flexible screen has been reduced or not.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable in titanium / © Winfuture.de

Additionally, Galaxy Z Fold 6 is seen with rear three cameras sitting on a redesigned island. The rings around each module has a different accent than before, which aligns with the previous report.

And as per outlet Winfuture, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available in titanium, navy blue, and pink colorways. However, there could be other variants debuting, and might end exclusive to markets and retailers.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a familiar look

Going to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, those untrained eyes will hardly notice the difference of the new flip smartphone to last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review). Its displays are noticeably unchanged from its predecessor, including the tab-style cover panel.

But similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the clamshell gets flatter sides and redesigned speaker grilles. Plus, it is also available in a new pink finish and new shades of yellow, gray (titanium), and blue.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in yellow and gray (titanium) / © Winfuture.de

Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra

The upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra also didn't escape the onslaught of leaks.

As for the standard smartwatch, its exterior is pretty much similar to the Galaxy Watch 6 (review), except it comes in new casing and band finishes while the bottom of the device is seen with new array of sensors. The latter suggest we could be seeing improved health and tracking functions.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 / © X/u/Evleaks

On the other hand, the company's first Ultra branded Galaxy Watch appears with a squarish frame and round display. The bezel surrounding the display could also be mechanical similar to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. What's different, however, is the extra button flanked by two side keys.

At the same time, it does share the new biometric sensors found in the standard Galaxy Watch 7, but it's possible it could boast other features exclusive to it.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in orange band / © X/u/Evleaks

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

The biggest changes are somewhat reserved to the Galaxy Buds 3 series. Both headphones ditched the round and bean shape of their predecessors and adopt the hair-dryer design that was popularized by Apple's AirPods. Furthermore, they are utilizing an overhauled charging case with a transparent lid.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (top) and Galaxy Buds 3 (bottom) / © X/u/Evleaks

The main difference that easily noticeable between the non-pro and pro Galaxy Buds 3 is with the latter featuring ear tips while the standard in-ears have contoured buds. Of course, the pro will likely arrive with distinguishable audio functions beside the looks.