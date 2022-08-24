Become a multitasking god with this Galaxy Z Fold 4 feature

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers an interesting feature called Taskbar which allows you to display a Taskbar at the bottom of the screen that holds plenty of shortcuts. In this tutorial, I'll explain how you can optimize your user experience with the handy Taskbar.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 may be running on One UI 4.1, the Samsung skin that we are familiar with, but it also has an Android 12L feature that is called Taskbar. This feature allows, among other things, to access 8 applications quickly without having to close one app or another, and to juggle with the various multitasking shortcuts that have been implemented by Samsung.

The Taskbar is enabled by default and is displayed at the bottom of your screen when you launch an application, but you can also manually enable/disable it:

Go to Settings. Go to Screen. Enable the Taskbar slider.

Here's how to enable the Taskbar on your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. / © NextPit

Why is the Galaxy Z Fold 4 Taskbar so useful?

The first benefit of Samsung's Taskbar is that it makes navigating between multiple applications a breeze. You can show and hide it dynamically, all with a simple long press at the bottom of the screen. Best of all, you no longer have to close an app or go through the recent apps carousel to switch from one app to another.