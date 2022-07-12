Galaxy Z Fold 3: The world's best foldable as a Prime Day deal

Samsung is also throwing its hat into the ring on Amazon Prime Day 2022—for example, with the Foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 . The foldable smartphone convinced us in our review, and here is why this deal is so great.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is on offer now, and according to Amazon, it is available for 39 percent less. Thus, $1.089.99 are currently due for the top foldable.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 To device database

This super discount is part of Amazon Prime Day, which officially started today, July 12, and runs until tomorrow, July 13. For more deals like this, click in the link below:

Is it worth buying the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at this price?

Even in 2022, buying the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is worth it anyway if you are looking for a strong foldable. Foldable models are still not that widespread and therefore an absolute eye-catcher. Antoine was also very enthusiastic about the South Korean device in his detailed review of the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

But how good is the price of $1.089.99? First, it is the lowest price listed on Amazon according to keepa.com. However, the lowest price already register for the Fold 3 was $938. This means that you can also find cheaper offers beyond deal days like Prime Day.

In general, tough, the deal is clear and is rather at the lower end of what is currently charged for the top foldable. The deal is better if you opt for the larger version with 512 GB of storage. Here, you will have to pay $1,189.99.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently the best foldable in the market / © NextPit

What do you get for the money? An IPX8-certified smartphone with Snapdragon 888, 12 GB of RAM and either 256 or 512 GB of storage. The foldable main display measures 7.6 inches, repeats images with 120 hertz and resolves with 2,208 x 1,768 pixels.

On the back, we find a triple camera with wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle and telephoto cameras, each with 12 megapixels. The selfie camera hidden under the display is conspicuous, but it clearly falls behind the other shooters in the device in terms of quality. Samsung also does not convince with the battery's capacity of 4,400 mAh, nor with the speed, since it can only be charged with a maximum of 25 watts.

Apart from that, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the best that the foldable market currently has to offer alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and is undoubtedly still an eye-catcher.