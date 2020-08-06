Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: foldable smartphones are maturing nicely

Alongside the range of products presented during this Galaxy Unpacked keynote, Samsung has finally made the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 official on Wednesday, August 5.

It might just be a formality to many, but I think I can be excused for my enthusiasm in this matter. Indeed, Samsung has not revealed the price nor a release date, although the South Korean conglomerate did promise to tell us more at an event dedicated to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 when September 1 rolls around.

In any case, this teaser proved to be a fitting conclusion to this year's conference, after the launches of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3. That's a lot of galaxies.

Despite all of the secrecy, we still learned a little bit more about the design of Samsung's next folding smartphone. This is in spite of the fact that much of the information revealed had already been leaked prior to the conference.

The exterior screen, for example, is much larger, with 6.2-inches of viewing goodness for the user that will enable actual convenience for the everyday user. On the first version, it was just a small 4.6-inch screen. This time around, the successor showcases a secondary screen that is larger than the entire handset, including flagships such as the iPhone 11, for example (6.1 inches).

The main screen is even larger with its 7.6-inch viewing area in addition to the removal of the large notch that used to house the front-facing cameras. This notch has been replaced by a punch-hole design, while arriving in a highly attractive Mystic Bronze color as shown below.

The screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is much more refined than that of its predecessor. / © Samsung

The rear cameras happened to be a combination of three sensors that have been arranged in a rectangular island. At a glance, the photo module looks like that of the Note 20, although that is impossible to ascertain as at press time until we manage to get our hands on it.

Samsung has also ensured that the hinge has been refined further for aesthetic purposes, where it would take up less space once the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is closed. When you unfold it to its full glory, this smartphone will also be thinner than the original Fold with just 6mm of thickness.

Like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (in addition to the 5G-capable model), it could open at different viewing angles, and not just be folded or unfolded completely. This makes it possible to use the "Flex" mode in order to capture pictures using the smartphone as a 2-in-1 tripod where the outside screen functions as a viewfinder.

In any case, we wait with plenty of anticipation until this September in order to have everything surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 revealed, which played its role of "One more thing" to perfection when the curtains were drawn on this year's edition of the Galaxy Unpacked keynote.

