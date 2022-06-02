Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro: Everything about Samsung's upcoming rugged smartphone

The Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro is the next rugged smartphone from Samsung. A new leak has revealed the design as well as the spec sheet of the smartphone. Find out in this article, what the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro will look like and everything we already know about the smartphone.

TL;DR

The Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro is expected to have a more modern design and a more muscular spec sheet.

It should be the first smartphone in the lineup to be 5G compatible.

Alongside the Galaxy S, Galaxy A or Galaxy Z is a range of Samsung little known to the public, the Galaxy Xcover. This range includes very robust smartphones designed for extreme conditions. To succeed the Xcover 5 launched in France last year, Samsung should launch the sixth generation this year. After months of rumors, a big leak has just revealed the design and the technical specifications of the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro.

A new design more in the era of time

The Indian website GizNext has published renders of the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro. We can see that Samsung should modernize the design of its smartphone by adopting a flat screen with a notch in the shape of a water drop. On the back, we notice the appearance of a new dual camera module on the right side of which is the flash.

The alleged design of the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro / © OnLeaks X Giznext

As shown in the images above, at first glance, the back would be plastic and removable. On the bottom edge, there would be a UBS-C port and a speaker, while on the top edge there would be a headphone jack and a red button. On the left edge, there would be a large additional physical button.

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro: a more serious spec sheet

While the Galaxy Xcover 5 was an entry-level smartphone, the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro is expected to move up considerably. It is expected to feature a 6.56-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

The smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC backed by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This SoC that powers many premium mid-range smartphones will allow the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro to be 5G compatible and have decent performance.

Regarding the camera, the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro is expected to have a dual camera module with a 50 MP main sensor. On the front, we would find a 13 MP selfie camera.

Given its vocation as a smartphone for extreme conditions, the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro should have protection against water and dust. The renders show the presence of a slot on the back, which suggests that the cover on the back can be removed and therefore the battery would be removable.

The Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro is said to have everything you need in terms of ports / © OnLeaks X Giznext

In addition, the smartphone should have a clearly visible notification LED, a headphone jack, pogo pins for the use of external accessories. Finally, the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro is expected to run Android 12 with the One UI 4 overlay. For now, the price and availability are not yet known.

Do you use a rugged smartphone? What do you think of this Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro news? Let's discuss it in the comments!