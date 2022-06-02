Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro: Everything about Samsung's upcoming rugged smartphone
The Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro is the next rugged smartphone from Samsung. A new leak has revealed the design as well as the spec sheet of the smartphone. Find out in this article, what the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro will look like and everything we already know about the smartphone.
TL;DR
- The Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro is expected to have a more modern design and a more muscular spec sheet.
- It should be the first smartphone in the lineup to be 5G compatible.
Alongside the Galaxy S, Galaxy A or Galaxy Z is a range of Samsung little known to the public, the Galaxy Xcover. This range includes very robust smartphones designed for extreme conditions. To succeed the Xcover 5 launched in France last year, Samsung should launch the sixth generation this year. After months of rumors, a big leak has just revealed the design and the technical specifications of the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro.
A new design more in the era of time
The Indian website GizNext has published renders of the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro. We can see that Samsung should modernize the design of its smartphone by adopting a flat screen with a notch in the shape of a water drop. On the back, we notice the appearance of a new dual camera module on the right side of which is the flash.
As shown in the images above, at first glance, the back would be plastic and removable. On the bottom edge, there would be a UBS-C port and a speaker, while on the top edge there would be a headphone jack and a red button. On the left edge, there would be a large additional physical button.
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro: a more serious spec sheet
While the Galaxy Xcover 5 was an entry-level smartphone, the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro is expected to move up considerably. It is expected to feature a 6.56-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.
The smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC backed by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This SoC that powers many premium mid-range smartphones will allow the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro to be 5G compatible and have decent performance.
Regarding the camera, the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro is expected to have a dual camera module with a 50 MP main sensor. On the front, we would find a 13 MP selfie camera.
Given its vocation as a smartphone for extreme conditions, the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro should have protection against water and dust. The renders show the presence of a slot on the back, which suggests that the cover on the back can be removed and therefore the battery would be removable.
In addition, the smartphone should have a clearly visible notification LED, a headphone jack, pogo pins for the use of external accessories. Finally, the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro is expected to run Android 12 with the One UI 4 overlay. For now, the price and availability are not yet known.
Do you use a rugged smartphone? What do you think of this Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro news? Let's discuss it in the comments!
