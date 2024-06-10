Apart from the Galaxy Watch 7 that is set to be unveiled at the Unpacked in July, Samsung is also rumored to be launching the first FE branded Galaxy Watch . Leaks continue to pour in as well, with the latest is an Amazon listing revealing the smartwatch's price and possible launch date.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE price

As spotted by Ytechb (via GSMArena), the listing which is coming from Amazon itself includes the price of the alleged Galaxy Watch FE. Accordingly, it is going to retail for €199 in the country and likely in many European markets as well.

It's safe to say the smartwatch would command a $199 price tag in the USA. However, it is also possible it could end up being cheaper in the States and other countries considering how the pricing of Samsung's devices in the EU have been inflated.

An Amazon listing leaks the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE price and launch date / © Amazon Italy / Ytechb

Regardless, this makes the Galaxy Watch FE significantly cheaper than the base Galaxy Watch 6 (review) at $299. But again, the current flagship smartwatch has been regularly discounted even to as low as $199. So, it's unclear how Samsung is going to position the Galaxy Watch FE once it is available.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE launch date

More than the price, the listing says the Galaxy Watch FE pre-orders will ship starting from June 24. Hence, it does add credence the announcement could take place ahead of this day rather being tagged with the Galaxy Watch 7 in July.

In addition, other interesting details were included such as the wearable coming in black, silver, and pink finishes. It also described the device to tip the scale at 26.6 grams and dimensions at 40 x 10 x 39 mm.

Samsung's Galaxy FE appears to be identical to the Galaxy Watch 4 in unofficial renders. / © X/u/Sudanshu1414

Per earlier reports, the Galaxy Watch FE is said to be a rebranded Galaxy Watch 4 and sports a 1.2-inch round OLED display surround by a thick bezel and comes in an aluminum chassis with IP68 and military grade certifications. Under the hood, the smartwatch is equipped with a W920 processor, 247 mAh battery with 30 hours of rated battery life, and wireless charging.

Do you think the Galaxy Watch 4 would still be a practical choice today knowing the hardware is dated? Let's discuss your answers in the comments.