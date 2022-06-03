Missing Galaxy Watch 4 watch faces: What you can do

In our forum, many Galaxy Watch 4 users are currently looking for answers to one particular question: Where are the watch faces that you purchased for Samsung's Galaxy Watch family? In this news byte, we get to the bottom of the problem!

TL:DR

Galaxy Watch 4 users searched in vain for purchased watch faces.

The problem seems to be related to the migration from TizenOS to WearOS.

Third-party apps seem to work as usual.

With the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung released a very good smartwatch last year. In my Galaxy Watch 4 review, I even went so far as to say that it is the first smartwatch I would buy. Among other things, Samsung has managed to deliver the Watch 4 that bridges the gap in the Android operating system by making it run WearOS instead of TizenOS.

However, that seems to be the root cause of problems concerning Watch faces Samsung users have purchased for previous Galaxy Watch models. This was pointed out by a reader on our German forums.

What do I do if my watch faces are missing on the Galaxy Watch 4?

In the English-language Samsung forum, a moderator advised users to tap on the three dots at the upper right edge of the screen in the Galaxy app store and perform a search under "My apps". The purchased watch faces can be found there. Apparently, however, this is no longer possible after the upgrade to the Galaxy Watch 4, or at least, not all the time. As another forum user noted, this could be related to Samsung's change from TizenOS to WearOS, where the official watch faces are no longer compatible with the new operating system.

If you used third-party apps to create Galaxy Watch faces, this problem does not occur based on what we read on the forum. Apparently, the app developers have ensured compatibility with the new smartwatch.

Hence, you might have the option of importing the purchased watchfaces via third-party apps like Facer, Watchmaker and Mr.T ime. Other Galaxy Watch 4 users on the web also reported having to search for other watch faces under a different name.

What solution have you found for your old watch faces? Unfortunately, we currently do not have a Galaxy Watch 4 in the newsroom. However, I'm waiting to hear from Samsung about the issues via the manufacturer. As soon as they get back to me, I'll update this post.