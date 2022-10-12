Tech & Community
Prime Day 2022: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is now super cheap!

Authored by: Florian Philon
The Galaxy Watch 4 is currently on sale on Amazon for $149.99 instead of $249.99 for Prime Day 2022. Samsung's former high-end smartwatch has never been this cheap since its release. I scouted this great deal for you, and here is why you should buy one.

TL;DR

  • The discounted price is not inflated, giving you actual savings of $100!
  • This promotion is valid until tomorrow only.
  • The Galaxy Watch 4 is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung's former high-end smartwatch. It includes features like a digital compass, 4G support, SpO2 sensor, heart rate sensor, digital ECG, microphone as well as a speakerphone for calls, NFC for contactless payments, blood pressure sensor, the works. You can read our full Galaxy Watch 4 review to learn more.

Despite the release of the Galaxy Watch 5, the Watch 4 remains an excellent smartwatch today. Its ergonomics are good, it offers a full range of functions and also 16 GB of storage space. Its battery life is capable of touching 40 hours thereabouts. If you're looking for a smartwatch and the Watch 5 is too expensive for you, the Galaxy Watch 4 will fit in very nicely.

How much are you really saving on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4?

The Galaxy Watch 4 is currently priced at $149.99 instead of $249.99 on Amazon. Checking the price history of the smartwatch, we noticed that the smartwatch's is really attractive at the moment. The Watch 4 can currently sell for $200 thereabouts.

Hence, this is a great opportunity to buy your Galaxy Watch 4 if you are interested in picking one up.

Is the seller reliable?

The Galaxy Watch 4 is sold and shipped by Amazon. Hence, you won't have to worry about your order such as having a bar of soap in the box.

What do you think of this promotion? Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 look attractive to you at this price point?

