Wear OS 5 Update Brings Major Features to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Jade Bryan
Following the release of One UI 6 Watch, based on Wear OS 5, to the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 5 series, the update is now making its way to the Galaxy Watch 4 series. Currently, those who participated in the beta program are receiving the stable version, with a broader public rollout expected soon.

Although Samsung announced last week that Wear OS 5 would be available for older Galaxy Watch models, today marks the first day the software is hitting the Galaxy Watch 4 (review) and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (review).

Beta participants have reported receiving notifications about the program's conclusion (via SammyGuru) while also receiving the October security patch labeled IXK1. Interestingly, this firmware installation transitions users from the beta version to the stable One UI 6 Watch.

At the moment, it’s uncertain when regular users will gain access to the stable update. However, based on the Galaxy Watch 5 timeline, the public release could follow soon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is nearing its end-of-life support

The One UI 6 Watch update represents the second-to-last Android upgrade for the 2021 Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, given Samsung’s commitment to providing four years of major software updates and five years of security patches. This suggests that next year’s One UI 7 Watch—assuming Samsung keeps the naming convention—will likely be the final update for these models.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 was launched in August 2021 with a promised 4-year software policy (major).  / © NextPit

What's new in the One UI 6 Watch update?

One UI 6 Watch, built on Wear OS 5, introduces a range of enhancements. Among these is the AI-powered Energy Score, which evaluates your daily readiness based on mental and physical conditions, helping you decide whether to train or rest. Additionally, users can now create custom workout routines with personalized goals.

Samsung also introduces new watch faces, originally seen on the Galaxy Watch 7 (review) and Galaxy Watch Ultra (review), along with the innovative Double Pinch gesture for touch-free control and navigation. Furthermore, the update includes a suggested replies feature that leverages AI to generate smart, pre-composed responses, reducing the need to manually type messages.

One UI 6 Watch is compatible with the Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic), Galaxy Watch 5 (Pro), Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch FE.

Have you received the One UI 6 Watch update on your Samsung smartwatch? Which of the new features stands out as your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Via: SammyGuru

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

