Galaxy Watch 4 May Be Relaunched in 2024: Here's What May Change

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 4 (review) back in 2021, which it makes the smartwatch relatively dated by now. However, it remains a popular option for many fans due to its reduced price when compared to the newer Galaxy Watch 5 or the latest Galaxy Watch 6 (review) . It turns out that Samsung may relaunch the Galaxy Watch 4 in 2024 to properly suffice some fans, and that it may sport beefier specs, including a faster processor and better sensor.

According to Winfuture's resident journalist and frequent tipster Roland Quandt, Samsung is planning to introduce the Galaxy Watch 4 (2024) alongside the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) this year. While this is not anything surprising for the tablet given Samsung had made a similar move before to the original Galaxy Tab S6 Lite back in 2022, it would be the first for the Koreans to relaunch a Galaxy Watch.

What could be different on Galaxy Watch 4 (2024) or Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)

Unfortunately, there are no further details aside from the possible return of these devices. But going with the previous relaunch of the company, both the 2024 versions of Galaxy Watch 4 (and Watch 4 Classic) and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite might feature a newer chipset and could likely boot on the latest operating systems as well.

Particularly for the Galaxy Watch 4 (2024), it may share the same Exynos W930 processor as the Galaxy Watch 6. Furthermore, It is possible that it may arrive with a temperature sensor, too, which has only been available on the Galaxy Watch 5 (review) and Watch 6. But of course, this is still speculation for now.

Samsung's Thermo Check app for Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 6 / © nextpit

On the design front, though, the Galaxy Watch 4 should remain relatively unchanged from the original Galaxy Watch 4 series. However, it's unknown what are the planned exterior iterations on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) consider the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from 2022 has featured the same exterior as the 2020 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

There is also no information on when these updated Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite are going to be made official and how much these devices will cost. It would make sense if Samsung would offer them at lower price tags than their older counterparts knowing Samsung currently offers wide selections of more capable devices.

Would you consider buying an updated Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Tab S6 Lite this year? And which features or specs do you want to see most added by Samsung? Shoot us with your answers in the comments.