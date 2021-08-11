Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in 5 minutes: Foldables are finally getting robust!

Samsung has just wrapped up its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event that featured mainly on its latest foldable devices! NextPit will let you know just what you need to know about its new devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4 in just five minutes. Additionally, there were new true-wireless headphones known as Galaxy Buds 2 alongside the already speculated Classic model, so let's not waste any time and dive right in!

With five new devices announced, Samsung has just ushered in the tech fall season! This marks the beginning of the second exciting release phase in 2021 with two new foldable phones, a smartwatch, and a pair of true-wireless headphones. If you're interested in just one of the devices, you can skip to the corresponding paragraph:

NextPit had the opportunity to take a look and feel the new Samsung devices ahead of the event. While the devices were introduced in a brief manner, you can find out more detailed information in the hands-on articles. Click on the corresponding links in the table of contents to read our hands-on experience.

Galaxy Z Fold 3: What you need to know about the flagship foldable device

Let's begin with the Galaxy Z Fold 3! Samsung's flagship foldable offers IPX8 certification as its main highlight and is compatible with the S-Pen. In order to avoid damaging the foldable display with scratches, Samsung has also equipped the Z Fold 3 with Gorilla Glass Victus for its display. An additional protective film is supposed to deliver 80 percent more scratch-resistance against the one found in the Z Fold 2, according to the press release.

All the mobile power that you need is provided by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is mated to 12 GB of RAM in both the 256 GB model and the 512 GB version. The display size remains unchanged with 7.6-inches when fully opened, while the pair of selfie cameras are new to the scene. Not only does Samsung now offer a wide-angle camera here, the cameras have also moved beneath the display, thus almost disappearing completely.

Both the large main display and the 6.2-inch external display supports refresh rates of up to 120 Hertz. This is an advantage to achieve a buttery smooth user experience, although the 4,400 mAh battery might be insufficient to last you throughout the day. You can quickly recharge it with the 25-watt charger, or take the wireless charging route at 10 watts. Last but not least, Samsung offers a triple camera configuration at the back.

Behind, you will find a wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle and telephoto cameras with 12 megapixels each. With a large 1/1.79-inch main sensor and a fast f/1.8 lens, the main camera could deliver some rather exciting night shots.

The Z Fold 3 will be released from 27 August for a RRP of €1,799. The 512 GB model will cost €1,899.

Galaxy Z Flip 3: Flip model still costs more than €1,000

Many Samsung fans were hoping for a cheaper Flip model that is more in line with mid-range prices. Samsung did not quite fulfill this dream and still sells the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for at least €1,049.

To the hands-on: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 hands-on: Being stylish is expensive

For that kind of money, you get a compact foldable with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display in a super-slim 22:9 format. The Flip 3 is also powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, but unlike the more expensive Z Fold 3, it only comes with 8 GB of RAM. You can choose between 128 GB and 256 GB of storage space. As for the front display of the Z Flip 3, it has grown to 1.9-inches.

Samsung still relies on a dual camera on the back, with 12 megapixels resolution apiece. Here, you can choose between a wide angle and an ultra-wide angle lens. The battery, which is not exactly generous with its 3,300 mAh capacity, can be recharged quickly with the 15-watt charger. The Z Flip 3 also supports wirelessly charging at 10 watts.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also be available in stores on August 27. In addition to the 128 GB version that goes for €1,049, there is also a 256 GB model which will be slightly more expensive at €1,099.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Classic): TizenOS calls it a day!

Rumors swirling around the run-up to the Galaxy Watch 4 and the new Classic model have now been confirmed. This means the standard model that sports a rotating bezel has been omitted, with this model now being the Galaxy Watch 3 Active. As you would expect, it also uses the Exynos W920 smartwatch SoC which has already been unveiled. Instead of Tizen, you will now be able to enjoy the new OneUI Watch!

Depending on the case size (40 or 44 millimeters), the Galaxy Watch 4 uses a 1.2- or 1.4-inch display. The watch size also translates to different battery capacities. There's either 247 mAh or 361 mAh battery housed within. Fortunately, the Qi wireless charging standard is utilized here for portable charging on the move.

Another rumor that has also been confirmed is the fact that Samsung now offers the new "BioActive Sensor" in addition to heart rate monitoring and an ECG sensor, alongside Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis. This allows you to measure your body fat percentage. GPS is also on board, of course, and you can choose an LTE model as usual. All models offer 5 ATM water resistance, IP68 certification and have received the military standard MIL-STD-810G certification.

In addition to the new smartwatch, there's now a new Classic model in which Samsung includes the rotating bezel. The case here is made of steel and both case sizes are a bit more bulky than the regular version. You can choose between 42 millimeters and 26 millimeters options. The display sizes will also grow accordingly to 1.2-inches and 1.36-inches, respectively.

Changes made to the Classic model are largely cosmetic, as Samsung offers a similar processor, equipping the smartwatch with 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage space, installing the very same "BioActive Sensor". In terms of pricing, however, there are differences to take note:

The Galaxy Watch 4 starts at €269 with the Bluetooth version in a 40-millimeter case. For the Classic version, you will have to fork out at least €369. You can find all of the prices on our device page for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

In brief: The new Galaxy Buds 2!

To accompany the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung has also unveiled the new Galaxy Buds 2. This pair of new true wireless earbuds feature a new "Earbud Fit Test" and will come in five colors - Graphite, White, Olive and Lavender. Plus, they offer ANC and two-way speakers in each earbud. Look for more info soon in our review of the new true wireless earbuds on NextPit.

