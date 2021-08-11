Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: How to watch the livestream

This is it! The big day at Samsung as the South Korean conglomerate unveils several new devices, including its brand new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones. You can also be there virtually by tuning into the livestream – we'll show you how to do so.

The rumor mill has gone into overdrive for a long time now with plenty of leaks appearing, letting us pretty much know everything there is to expect when Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off later today. That said, we're extremely excited to see just what the consumer electronics giant will present to us in greater detail starting at 4pm today. We are keeping our fingers crossed that we will all be in for a pleasant surprise!

"Get Ready To Unfold": The name says it all

With the catchphrase "Get Ready To Unfold", the South Korean company is obviously going to flog their new foldable devices at this event later today. As we already informed you in a story about the Galaxy Unpacked event a fortnight ago, we do expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well as the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3. In addition, several wearable devices have also been tipped to arrive, namely the Galaxy Watch 4, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and the Galaxy Buds 2 as well.

As you can imagine, the entire NextPit editorial team will be following the event closely in order to deliver you the freshest news and latest updates of all the new devices here in real-time. It has become a long-standing habit that Samsung streams its event live on the Internet, allowing you to be there as though you were in person this afternoon as the new hardware is revealed at 4 pm.

You can check out the livestream at samsung.com, alternatively you can catch the event on YouTube. If you've already scrolled down, you already know that we have decided to make things easy for you by embedding the livestream here. This way, you can enjoy the presentation right here without having to navigate elsewhere, while following our live coverage of the new foldable devices.