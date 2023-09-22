Galaxy Tab S9 FE Renders Reveal Major Differences from the Tab S9

Following the leaked prices and launch date of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+, official-looking photos of the tablets have also been rumored to be published ahead of its imminent launch. The latest leaks suggest a vital difference between the budget Galaxy tablets and the standard Galaxy Tab S9 (comparison) .

Courtesy of WinFuture, a set of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE's renders revealed visible similarities and differences between these devices over their more premium counterparts. This is in addition to the internal hardware and a few features such as the chipset choice.

Differences between the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE

What sets the “Fan Edition” Tab S9 apart from the regular trio lies in the back portion which has dropped the magnetic strip to charge and attach the S Pen. It can now be seen that the active stylus is dockable on a specific side of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. However, you can still find the two tablet families sharing the unified design by having flat sides and a cut-out of a floating camera lens.

A render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. / © Winfuture

Although it was not mentioned, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE could also likely drop the IP68 dust and water resistance rating from the Galaxy Tab S9. This is already expected as part of Samsung's cost-cutting measures and how it plans to differentiate between the two tablet families.

In addition, the Galaxy FE tablets are also touted to feature the mid-tier Samsung Exynos 1380 chipset that can be found in the Galaxy A54 that Camila reviewed, and not the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus boasts a larger display and dual camera at the back. / © Winfuture

Another key difference could also be the display type. The smaller Galaxy Tab S9 FE is seen to sport a 10.9-inch panel, which is a smidgen smaller than the Galaxy Tab S9's. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ gets a 12.4-inch screen. Both models are believed to utilize LCD screens with slightly thicker bezels and not the more vibrant AMOLED found in the more expensive tablets.

When it comes to the price, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with a 6/128 GB configuration is touted to retail for €549 (~$590) while the Plus version in 8/128 GB configuration is believed to begin at €749 (~$810). It is rumored these tablets may be officially unveiled alongside the Galaxy S23 FE by Q4 this year.

Do you think the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE or Tab S9 FE+ is a compelling tablet purchase without breaking the bank? Feel free to hit us with your answers in the comments.