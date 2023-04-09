Note and Draw: Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 is 24% Off Today

Samsung refreshed the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in 2022. It added a faster processor and also made the S Pen bundled with the Galaxy Android tablet . The latest Amazon deal is cutting 24 percent off the regular price on one variant, dropping it to $267.

The particular 64 GB configuration gets a bigger saving than the 128 GB setup, although both are offered in the same 4 GB RAM capacity. Currently listed at $267, you get to take home $81. All colors are discounted during this spring sale too.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is worth your money

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 model was launched last year. It received a Snapdragon chip that is newer and outputs higher power efficiency compared to the Exynos-made of the original. The Snapdragon 720G silicon then delivers improved battery life on top of a quicker performance and reliable gaming experience.

Samsung has kept the 10.4-inch high-res display, dual AKG-tuned speakers, and slim metal build of the slab. Unlike in the previous generation, you don't need to spend on acquiring an S Pen stylus to pair with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. It is now included in the retail package.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 comes with S Pen for drawing and sketching / © Samsung, Edit by NextPit

The camera module is unchanged with an 8MP main shooter capable of recording 1080p video or storing documents. The front-facing snapper, however, is optimized for video calls, thanks to a wider optics.

If you're looking to scoop for an affordable Android tablet with drawing and handwriting capabilities, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is a compelling choice that won't break your bank. Likewise, we want to know if you use a stylus or intend to get one with your tablet?