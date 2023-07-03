Samsung's Galaxy Smart Tag 2 Has a Battery-Boosting Bluetooth 5.3

Jade Bryan
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 features launch
© Samsung

Samsung's next-gen Bluetooth tracker could be closer to launch. Following the leaked alleged features of the smart accessory in April, it has now recently popped up in a certification confirming it will carry a Galaxy Smart Tag 2 moniker along with a Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

For reference, the original Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag tracker relied on Bluetooth LE 5.0. The Koreans later introduced a Plus version of the Galaxy Smart Tag that has Bluetooth 5.1 and added UWB (ultra-wideband) technology that enables nearby finding in AR view like Apple's guided navigation in its Find My app for the AirTag (review).

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2 features

As spotted in Bluetooth SIG, the upcoming Samsung tracker, which is labeled as Galaxy Smart Tag 2, has been fitted with the latest Bluetooth 5.3. The new connectivity standard has a few notable improvements over the older version. These include higher power efficiency for longer battery life as well as lower latency and better reliability when used in its range, all could be introduced to the Bluetooth tracker.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2 Bluetooth Certification
Samsung's Galaxy Smart Tag 2 is spotted from Bluetooth SIG certification. / © Twitter.com/stufflistings

Although the listing only revealed little about the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2, it was earlier reported it will support unwanted tracking, which is a cross-platform feature Apple and Google plan to ship later this year. However, it is unclear if compatibility with Android's Find My Device network will be added or the ability to pair the tracker to a different app instead of using Samsung's SmartThings.

Additionally, the tag could also get a louder speaker, which allows it to be easily located through sound. At the same time, it is seen to have improved Samsung's smart home ecosystem integration that would enable more functions like having a scene trigger using a series of presses.

Samsung is expected to announce the new tracker on July 26 where it will also debut the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. There are no details yet about how much the Galaxy Smart Tag 2 would cost, although it could be priced between the standard tag at $29 and the plus version at $39.

What new features would you like to see from the Galaxy Smart Tag 2? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Via: Twitter.com/stufflistings

