You May Have to Pay Extra for Advanced AI Features on Galaxy Phones Soon

Samsung has officially confirmed the launch of the Galaxy S25 on January 22, 2025, in San Jose, California. While the flagship device will be available worldwide, the company has hinted at introducing a subscription-based model for its availability. This model could potentially bundle hardware access with after-sales services and, in the future, premium AI features.

According to a report by Korean outlet ETNews, Samsung's Vice Chairman, Han Jong-hee, revealed plans to extend the company's "AI Subscription Club" to Galaxy devices and the Ballie robotic AI companion by February 2025. Currently, this subscription service is exclusive to Samsung's home appliances in South Korea.

Galaxy S25: A Monthly Subscription Model?

While the executive didn’t explicitly confirm whether the Galaxy S25 series would be included in this initiative, the timing of the announcement aligns closely with the flagship's launch. This raises the possibility that Samsung may offer the devices through subscription plans, potentially as an alternative to traditional carrier financing.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra case render shows a MagSafe-like wireless charging design at the back and rounder corners. / © Gizmochina

Speculation suggests that Samsung might expand hardware subscriptions to major markets, including the USA and parts of Europe, though pricing details remain undisclosed.

What Samsung's AI Subscription May Include?

For now, the AI Subscription Club covers hardware access and extended customer support. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if Samsung eventually integrates premium software features—such as advanced Galaxy AI capabilities—into these plans.

When the Galaxy S24 launched last year, Samsung offered Galaxy AI features for free, promising free access until the end of 2025. Since then, there has been no concrete update on whether the company will begin charging users for these features. Bundling both hardware and software into subscription plans could be a logical next step, but further details are expected during the Galaxy S25’s unveiling, now just a few weeks away.

In addition to the Galaxy devices, Samsung announced that its Ballie AI companion robot will also be available through subscription plans. Previewed as a prototype in 2020, Ballie serves as a smart home companion and personal assistant, equipped with a camera, speaker, and projector for displaying information.

Do you think Samsung’s subscription plans, potentially bundling premium software features, will appeal to users? How do you feel about this shift in hardware accessibility? Please let us know your thoughts!