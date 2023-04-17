Samsung May Adopt a Folded Zoom Camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra

One of the main differences of the Galaxy Ultra variant over the standard Samsung flagship phones is having a fourth sensor or a periscope camera. Samsung is apparently planning to ditch this on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and instead utilize a folded optics type which will merge the telephoto and periscope shooters.

The report came from a notable leaker, IceUniverse. According to the source, who posted the hint on is Weibo account, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be sporting one less rear sensor compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review). Meaning, the primary imaging system at the back is going to be composed of a wide, ultrawide, and periscope snappers.

New hybrid camera on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

More importantly, another tipster on Twitter has specified the South Koreans will offer a hybrid periscope solution with folded lens. This type of camera is said to feature variable optical zoom levels between 3x and 10x, combining the current capabilities of both telephoto cameras. Although it is unclear what is the actual resolution this will carry.

As for the other modules, it is expected the 200MP camera that debuted on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be retained on the successor. There is no word if the 12MP ultrawide sensor has planned improvements in tow such as bigger megapixel count or much wider focal view.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus / © NextPit

Likewise, it was also highlighted in the tweet the vanilla Galaxy S24 smartphones are keeping the same triple camera setup with a 50MP main for another year. Correspondingly, the 200MP would only make its way to the Galaxy S25 in 2025.

Exclusive Snapdragon chipset for Samsung's Galaxy S24

Beyond the cameras, the entire Galaxy S24 trio should be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. But it is reported that Qualcomm could build an exclusive Snapdragon chip for Samsung, which is separate from the overclock version that the company calls “Snapdragon for Galaxy”. Unfortunately, it's too early to tell which of this silicon is slated for Samsung's next flagship.

Would you think that the upcoming hybrid imaging solution will be more effective than the current telephoto or periscopic sensors? We'd like to hear your opinion.