Samsung has followed Google’s pledge to provide users with up to 7 years of smartphone software updates. In addition to its flagship models, the company has extended this commitment to the new budget flagship phone , the Galaxy S24 FE, which is expected to receive OS upgrades until Android 21.

How many years the Galaxy S24 FE will be updated

The Galaxy S24 FE (hands-on) will share not only the Galaxy AI features but also some key specs with the standard Galaxy S24. It is the first Fan Edition handset to receive guaranteed 7 years of support starting from its launch date.

This marks a significant leap compared to last year’s Galaxy S23 FE (review), which is only scheduled to receive major updates until 2027 and security patches until 2028. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 FE, which runs on One UI 6 based on Android 14, should see updates up to Android 21 by around 2031, assuming Google’s software cadence and naming conventions remain unchanged.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE is IP68 certified and comes with a Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. / © nextpit

Prolonging the usability of the device greatly benefits users, as it will remain functional and receive new features throughout the promised period. It will also receive security patches for seven years, protecting it from increasing security threats that are also becoming more sophisticated over time.

Less frequent device upgrades but with more serviceable parts

Beyond usability, this extended support has a positive environmental impact by reducing electronic waste, which often comes from budget and entry-level devices due to their less capable internals that slow down more quickly compared to high-end chipsets in premium models. At the same time, this reduces the carbon footprint associated with frequent device replacements.

However, this long-term commitment requires matching hardware support, which Samsung is addressing through new initiatives like DIY self-repair programs and the availability of replacement parts and tools for users. This is in line with what major competitors like Google and Apple have been doing lately.

Samsung adds Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 into the self-repair program. / © Samsung

Even so, early teardowns reveal that the Galaxy S24 FE features a more repairable design compared to the previous FE model. It comes with components like speakers and battery packs that are easier to access and replace.

In addition to the Galaxy S24 FE, the new Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra also share the same extended update policy, making them the first Galaxy tablets to get this level of support. Currently, this makes a total of eight Galaxy models that are getting 7 years of updates, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Do you think you can really hold onto a single device without upgrading for 7 years? We want to hear your thoughts in the comments.