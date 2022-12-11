Samsung doesn't care: Galaxy S23 is not getting a memory upgrade

Samsung only introduced 8 GB of RAM with the Galaxy S10 but hasn't upgraded it ever since except on the Ultra models that offer up to 12 GB. Unfortunately, Samsung is sticking further with the measly memory even up to the Galaxy S23 (Plus), although a faster type could be utilized along the way.

Prolific leaker IceUniverse is confirming that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will arrive with unchanged memory capacities compared to this year's Galaxy S22 (Plus). And this may disappoint some intensive users looking for extra mileage from their smartphone's usage.

The source didn't say whether the Galaxy S23 Ultra is keeping the same configuration on its base model. Conversely, the Galaxy S22 Ultra starts with 8 GB RAM coupled with 128 GB storage. Both the 256 GB and 512 GB storage capacities get bigger RAM at 12 GB to boot.

Established leaker confirms Galaxy S23 (Plus) is not getting a memory upgrade / © Weibo

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 Pro may offer the same memory

However, there is one saving grace mentioned. Samsung is tipped to employ LPDDR5X RAM which is considerably faster than the current DDR5 type found on the Galaxy S22. In addition to speed, the new RAM consumes less power, which could improve the battery life of the devices.

Besides the Galaxy S23, Apple may also rely on the DDR5X memory for next year's iPhone 15 Pro and possibly on the rumored Ultra model too. But it's unclear if the Cupertino giant will add more RAM to match the Samsung flagships.

Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S23 series in early February. The trio is expected to come with a more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and bigger batteries in tow. Accordingly, the standard models will share their design with the Ultra. Likewise, which new features are you looking forward to seeing most?