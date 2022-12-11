Tech & Community
NextPit

Samsung doesn't care: Galaxy S23 is not getting a memory upgrade

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
nextpit samsung galaxy s22 white green rose clr2
© NextPit

Samsung only introduced 8 GB of RAM with the Galaxy S10 but hasn't upgraded it ever since except on the Ultra models that offer up to 12 GB. Unfortunately, Samsung is sticking further with the measly memory even up to the Galaxy S23 (Plus), although a faster type could be utilized along the way.

Prolific leaker IceUniverse is confirming that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will arrive with unchanged memory capacities compared to this year's Galaxy S22 (Plus). And this may disappoint some intensive users looking for extra mileage from their smartphone's usage.

The source didn't say whether the Galaxy S23 Ultra is keeping the same configuration on its base model. Conversely, the Galaxy S22 Ultra starts with 8 GB RAM coupled with 128 GB storage. Both the 256 GB and 512 GB storage capacities get bigger RAM at 12 GB to boot.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus RAM amount and LPDDR5X type leak
Established leaker confirms Galaxy S23 (Plus) is not getting a memory upgrade / © Weibo

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 Pro may offer the same memory

However, there is one saving grace mentioned. Samsung is tipped to employ LPDDR5X RAM which is considerably faster than the current DDR5 type found on the Galaxy S22. In addition to speed, the new RAM consumes less power, which could improve the battery life of the devices.

Besides the Galaxy S23, Apple may also rely on the DDR5X memory for next year's iPhone 15 Pro and possibly on the rumored Ultra model too. But it's unclear if the Cupertino giant will add more RAM to match the Samsung flagships.

Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S23 series in early February. The trio is expected to come with a more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and bigger batteries in tow. Accordingly, the standard models will share their design with the Ultra. Likewise, which new features are you looking forward to seeing most?

Source: Weibo

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles

Recommended articles

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing