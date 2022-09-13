Samsung Galaxy S23: Minimal innovation?

The new foldables are now official, so we look ahead to what else Samsung has in store for the masses, and it goes without saying that the Samsung Galaxy S23 with its siblings Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra are next in line to come under scrutiny. According to a very reliable leaker, both the display size and the general chassis dimensions will not really change from its predecessors—the Samsung Galaxy S22 series .

TL;DR

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to release in February 2023.

The screens should be identical in size to its predecessor.

The case sizes do not offer any notable visual differences from its predecessor.

Leaker reveals dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Samsung's latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, are fresh out from the oven when tipsters are already pouncing on the next generation flagships. These are the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, which we expect to be revealed some time in the first quarter of 2023.

This is not the first time that we report about the Ultra in particular, which is touted to come with a 200 MP camera and an ultra-fast 3D fingerprint sensor. The information from the leaker "Ice Universe" can also be placed in this category of rumors, which now reveals the complete chassis data including the display size.

While we can directly announce that nothing changes at all in terms of the screen size, there are only minimal changes in the chassis that should probably hardly be noticeable visually—assuming the specifications are confirmed. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is said to retain the 6.1-inch screen, the Galaxy S23+ at 6.6-inches as per the S22+, and the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also retaining a screen size of 6.8-inches.

The same applies to the display resolution across all three models. We do know that the S22 and S22+ have a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels with the Ultra maxing out at 3,088 x 1,440 pixels.

All three do not differ in thickness at all in terms of their chassis size. There are only differences in height and width, even then by mere millimeters.

Chassis dimensions: Galaxy S22 Galaxy S23 Galaxy S22+ Galaxy S23+ Galaxy S22 Ultra Galaxy S23 Ultra 146.0 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.64 mm 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6 mm 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm

Underneath the hood, there are of course very decisive changes to take note of. This is especially true for the processor, where we expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 - as well as the aforementioned 200-megapixel ISOCELL image sensor. Here, it is a bit sad that Motorola outranks Samsung with the Edge 30 Ultra (which recently arrived in the NextPit editorial office). This is even more surprising considering the image sensor hails from Samsung.

According to rumors, the "3D Sonic Max" fingerprint sensor from Qualcomm, which was made famous in the Vivo X80 Pro, will also be used here. This is not only faster, but also offers a larger light-sensitive area. The first use of the internal UFS 4.0 memory is also mentioned time and again.

The following weeks should show us what it will really be in the end. What do you want to see in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.