How to preorder the Galaxy S23 phones and watch the launch event

Samsung will be launching its flagship phones for 2023 during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The party will be held in San Francisco and live-streamed throughout the world. Keep reading to find out how to watch the Galaxy S23 launch broadcast and, more importantly, how to buy the new devices.

How to preorder the Galaxy S23 phones

As with previous Galaxy S launches, Samsung is offering different bonuses to those who reserve or pre-order the Galaxy S23 smartphones. The early bird offer is valid until the Unpacked 2023 event, which is scheduled to begin at 10 AM PST on February 1st.

As a bonus, Samsung is offering a $50 credit which is valid to use on the Samsung.com or Shop Samsung app stores. Additionally, if you also reserve the new Galaxy Book laptop, you will receive an additional $50 credit.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S23 Preorder the Galaxy S23 models directly from the manufacturer To device database

The Samsung online store is also expected to offer exclusive colors, but for that, we will have to wait for the Unpacked 2023 event for more details.

In the days following the Unpacked event, Samsung is expected to offer free storage upgrades, trade-in bonuses, and other perks to those buying the new Galaxy S23 smartphones. Mobile carriers are expected to join the party, with special plans for those signing up for phone contracts. Keep checking NextPit for the best Galaxy S23 offers.

Most pre-launch materials suggest a triple camera setup for the Galaxy S23. / © Samsung

How to watch the Samsung Unpacked 2023 event live

Despite holding an in-person event in San Francisco, California, Samsung will also have a live stream of the Unpacked 2023 event, beginning at 10 AM PST on its usual channels: