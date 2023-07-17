Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE Snapdragon Model May Only Launch in the US

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit samsung galaxy s23 plus hero cmd7
© nextpit

It is expected that Samsung is releasing the Galaxy S23 FE in the coming months after it has skipped the Fan Edition last year. Leaks and rumors speculate it will be powered by a dated Exynos 2200 chipset, which is known to be stricken with performance issues. However, a new benchmark listing reveals of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-equipped model and could be exclusive to the US.

Based on the uncovered GeekBench repository, Samsung is working on a device with number of SM-711U1 and believed to be the Galaxy S23 FE. What's interesting is that it uses a motherboard identified as 'taro' that is the equivalent of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

In addition, the handset being tested is a carrier unlocked model specific to the USA. This gives higher chances it would be exclusive to the States or similar to the setup to last year's Galaxy S22 flagship where the majority of the European and Asian variants got Exynos 2200 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
The benchmark results for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant of Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE. / © GeekBench

While there are many who prefer Qualcomm mobile processors over Exynos, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was also remembered to have problems due to the inefficiency of the node utilized by Samsung's foundry in manufacturing the chips. Now, it's unclear whether the Koreans have addressed solutions and optimizations to improve these old chipsets at all.

Apart from the chipset, the Galaxy S23 FE is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen and a refreshed design mirroring the Galaxy S23 (review). The camera is said to receive an upgrade with the 50 MP sensor taking the helm paired with an ultrawide and telephoto snappers. Battery capacity is also retained at 4500 mAh mated to 25 watts charging speed.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE picture
The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE shares the same design language with the Galaxy S23. / © SmartPrix

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is planned to be announced in Q3 this year. There are no actual pricing details yet, but it should be cheaper than the Galaxy S23. At the same time, it will likely debut as early as August just behind the launch of the company's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable and pricier Galaxy Tab S9 tablets.

Do you wish that Samsung would use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in all variants of the Galaxy S23 FE? Or you should rather pick up the Galaxy S23 for more?

Via: SamMobile

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0) Next
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing