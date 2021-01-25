Samsung Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra unboxing: Samsung's latest flagships!

Samsung's latest flagship smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra have finally arrived at our editorial office. We are all too eager to check out what these new devices are capable of, but first, the mandatory unboxing video. In this unboxing video, we will show you whether there are any other surprises that lie within the packaging of these flagship smartphones apart from the already well-known missing power adapter. We would also need your help in this matter by providing us with questions - additional instructions are located at the end of this article.

But press images and the immaculately rendered videos by Samsung as depicted in the live stream simply do not offer a realistic picture or image of the devices. It goes without saying that you will need to touch them, play with them, attempt to bend them somewhat (by placing it in the back of your jeans pocket and sitting down), and of course, turn them on in order to obtain a far more accurate depiction and feel. So far, we have been eagerly waiting for the new smartphones, and it is with much excitement that they are finally in front of us at the editorial office. We are ready and raring to try them out! Since we want to provide ourselves with ample time and opportunity for a comprehensive review, here is a little foretaste in the form of an unboxing story for these newly minted devices:

Less than a week ago - January 14 to be exact, Samsung unveiled its latest flagship smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The South Korean conglomerate unveiled the latest Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones in addition to the Galaxy Buds Pro true-wireless headphones. You can learn all about the new Galaxy S21 series smartphones on the linked page, and of course, we have also got a brief introduction to the new Galaxy Buds Pro for you as well.

Samsung provided us with only the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra models, missing out on the 'entry level' flagship, the vanilla Galaxy S21. That is a shame, really, due to the different material used on the back of the standard Galaxy S21 (here's a clue: it isn't glass). In addition, the Galaxy S21 happens to be the cheapest model of the trio and hence, it is a no-brainer that it is also the most accessible device among the new lineup as it carries a recommended retail price of €849. We are currently trying to obtain a review unit for the Galaxy S21 in order to serve our readers better, so stay tuned!

We want your questions about the new Galaxy S21 models!

In addition to introducing the new smartphones in this video, we would also want to take this opportunity to collect questions about the new Galaxy S21 models. Of course, we all have different views on these devices when we get our hands on a new flagship every few weeks, so what are some burning questions that you might have concerning these new handsets that one cannot infer from the hardware specifications sheet?

Drop us your questions in the comments section and we'll answer them in the review, if not earlier. So don't be discouraged if we don't provide a direct answer in this article. Additionally, you can also check out my Galaxy S21 forum thread (in German, feel free to begin on in English) to discuss these new smartphones with other NextPit readers.