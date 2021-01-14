Samsung Galaxy S21 livestream: Here's how you can watch the Unpacked event

The day has finally arrived - the day when Samsung unveils its brand new Galaxy S21 flagship smartphone. If you want to be part of the unveiling event, you can join the livestream – and in this article, we tell you how.

"Welcome to the Everyday Epic" – is the claim that Samsung has made for the 'Unpacked' event today. This event will be streamed live across the globe and by the end of it, we will know everything we need to about the Galaxy S21 series. This year, as you already know, Samsung is early with its flagship release, which pretty much makes it the first flagship smartphone of 2021.

Of course, there has been a lot of leaks in the run-up to this year's event, so you probably already have a pretty good idea of what the new smartphone series will look like. However, if you want to be on the safe side about what Samsung has in mind for its top-of-the-line smartphone this year, you'd better be there at 10am EST / 7am PST / 3pm GMT / 4pm CET when the tech giant unveils its new hardware. Since we are used to it by now, this event will take place in a 100% virtual manner, allowing all of us to be there over a livestream.

You can also enjoy the spectacle directly via Samsung's site, or to make life even easier, you can take the YouTube route of which we've also embedded directly for you here: