How and where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: These are the best deals!

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G just launched! If you are looking for the latest Samsung device in 2022, here is where you will find it. NextPit has gathered all the places where you can buy the Galaxy S21 FE. Prices start from $699.99 for the unlocked device. For plans, we have collected offers from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Keep on reading to find the right offer for you!

The latest addition to the Galaxy family, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, had a very tumultuous journey even before it hit the shelves. The ongoing chip shortage, as well as the popularity of the Galaxy A52, made the existence of the "Fan Edition" of the Samsung Galaxy S21 a difficult bargain. For a period, there were even rumors about the device being canceled!

Everything you need to know before buying the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

It may be a bit late, but there is value in the Galaxy S21 FE / © Samsung

Thankfully all of this is behind us now, but this launch is not any less odd feeling now; my colleague Benjamin Lucks explains the situation better in this opinion piece. Yet the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G may still find its place in the US market. Why? Well, mainly because the past few months, it is becoming exponentially more difficult to find the Galaxy S21.

So regardless of spec comparisons and the dilemmas surrounding the upcoming Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S21 FE offers an actually good deal for anyone on the market who is looking for a Samsung flagship. But let us dive right into it.

Prices of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Storage Recommended Price 6GB/128GB $699.99 8GB/256GB $769.99

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from retailers

Here are all the colors! Unfortunately, not all stores have them. / © Samsung

Samsung Store

In the Samsung Store, you can find some of the best deals on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Alongside the new device, you can get the Galaxy Buds Live ( $169.99 ) for free or the premium Galaxy Buds Pro ( $199.99 ) for only $30. The device is priced at its MSRP for each memory and storage combination, for $699.99 and $769.99, respectively.

This is by far the best place to purchase the device even with a carrier. You simply get all the Samsung Store benefits, wider installment payments options and the provider benefits from your plan on top.

Additionally, you can get a very nice enhanced trade-in discount of up to $560. For example, if you want to trade in a Samsung Galaxy S20, you can get a $400 discount!

Your benefits do not stop there, though. If you do not want to get the earbuds, you are still eligible for a $100 voucher for all official Samsung accessories, something you may want to consider if you want a new charger since it is not included in the package. On top, you get free three months of Spotify, four months of YouTube Premium, and six months of SiriusXM streaming!

Amazon Store

On Amazon, we find the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G only on its 6GB/128GB version for the price of $699.99 with the addition of a free $100 Amazon Gift Card. Unfortunately, you do not get the free beans, but if you eye some other earbuds that are usually discounted on Amazon, this deal may be of good value! You can find our deals on earbuds by clicking here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G + $100 Amazon Gift Card

Again trade-ins are available, with up to $511.00 added to your Amazon Gift Card balance when you trade in an older device. Also, there are no plan options available, the device will come unlocked, and you will have to install your own SIM card.

BestBuy

BestBuy offers a very comprehensive list of options for buying your new smartphone. After the Official Samsung Store, this is where I would look. It includes both versions: 128GB and the 256GB with an additional $100 gift card in all colors. Unfortunately no magic beans here (the earbuds), but you get the added option to choose from a comprehensive list of carriers.

Some of the providers also offer the option for either 30 months or 24 monthly payments plus a free $200 gift card! To find the deal for you, check the table below and select the option you want in the store.

BestBuy Carrier and Giftcard Options for the 6GB/128GB Provider Payment options BestBuy Gift card Unlocked One-time $699 Free $100 gift card Sprint/T-Mobile One-time $699 or $29.17 for 24 months Free $200 gift card AT&T One-time $699 or $19.45 for 36 months Free $200 gift card Verizon One-time $699 or $23.33* for 30 months or $29.16 for 24 months Free $200 gift card

Walmart

At Walmart, we find the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in 128GB. The device here is not available unlocked but only through AT&T and Verizon. Instead of the earbuds or a gift card, you will get the device for a lower price, a total of $499.99.

With the AT&T plan, you will have to pay $13.87/month over 36 months with a 0% APR. For Verizon, you will have to pay $16.64 over 30 months with a 0% APR.

Target

Target has a limited selection of colors. Currently, you can only get the Graphite version of the 128GB variant either unlocked for $699.99 with the addition of a $100 Target Gift Card. The Cloud Navy color is available through AT&T for $16.67 per month for 36 months and 0% APR. Unfortunately, we get no earbuds here either.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from providers

It may not be as pretty as the S21, but I still like the color! / © Samsung

At AT&T you can find the device with a price down to $15/month for 36 months with 0% APR for a total of $540 or for a one-time payment of $699.99. For the 256GB version, you will have to pay $20/month. But if you get the device directly from AT&T, you will miss the earbuds and gift cards that are offered by retailers. At least, all of the colors are available!

To benefit from the offer, you will have to either have an AT&T Unlimited plan or get a new one. Trade-ins are available but are not as attractive or extensive as some of the retailers.

AT&T Unlimited Plan + Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB* Plan Price calculation [Plan monthly price + Device monthly price] (Taxes and fees not included) (AutoPay and paperless billing discount calculated) Plan benefits One time fee AT&T Unlimited Elite Plan $85.00 + $15.00 = $100 for 36 months Unlimited calls, text and data

5G access

40GB mobile hotspot per line, per month

AT& ActiveArmor Advance security

HBO Max Activation fee of $30.00 due on the first bill AT&T Unlimited Extra Plan $75.00 + $15.00 = $90 for 36 months Unlimited talk, text and data + 50GB of Premium Data (after 50GB the provider may temporarily lower your speed)

5G access

15GB hotspot data per line, per month

AT&T ActiveArmor Advance security AT&T Unlimited Starter Plan $65.00 + $15.00 = $80 for 36 months Unlimited talk, text and data

5G access

AT&T ActiveArmor security

Verizon

Verizon is offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G at its original MSRP of $699.99 broken down into 30 or 24 monthly payments with 0% APR but you can pay the entire amount up front if you wish to. All the colors are available, but we could only find the 128GB version. As with other providers, you do not get the added benefit of a Gift Card or the earbuds - bummer!

Yet Verizon offers excellent value in their Unlimited plans, so I believe that if you are picking a new carrier, this is where you should look at first.

To benefit from the offer, you will need to either add a new line or purchase a new Unlimited plan. Trade-ins are available.

Verizon Unlimited Plan + Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB* Plan Price calculation [Plan monthly price + Device monthly price] (Taxes and fees not included) (Auto Pay and paperless billing discount calculated) One time fee All Unlimited Plans benefit from 5G Start $70 + $23.33 = $93.33 for 30 months $70 + $29.16 = $99.16 for 24 months Activation fee of $35.00 due on the first bill Unlimited talk & text

Unlimited data

5G access

Mexico & Canada talk, text & data

International Texting

4G LTE

Verizon Up

Call Filter Spam blocker 5G Play More $80+ $23.33 = $103.33 for 30 months $80+ $29.16 = $109.16 for 24 months 5G Do More $80+ $23.33 = $103.33 for 30 months $80+ $29.16 = $109.16 for 24 months 5G Get More $90 + $23.33 = $113.33 for 30 months $90 + $29.16 = $119.16 for 24 months

T-Mobile has all the colors of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, but unfortunately, only the 128GB version is available. The device is available either for a one-time $699.99 payment or for $29.17 monthly payments for 24 months with 0% APR. Again you do not get the free earbuds or a gift card, and you will require a T-Mobile Plan.

T-Mobile Plans + Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB* Plan Price calculation [Plan monthly price + Device monthly price] (Taxes and fees not included) (Auto Pay discount calculated) One time fee Plan Benefits Essentials $60 + $29.17 = $89.17 for 24 months Shipping 50GB Premium data

Unlimited Talk & Text

Unlimited 5G & 4G LTE

Scam blocking

Unlimited 3G hotspot data Magenta $70 + $29.17 = $99.17 for 24 months Shipping 100GB Premium data

Unlimited Talk & Text

Unlimited 5G and 4G LTE

Scam Blocking

Netflix Basic (with 2+ lines)

5GB high speed hotspot data then Unlimited 3G Magenta Max $85 + $29.17 = $114.17 for 24 months Shipping Unlimited Premium data

Unlimited Talk & Text

Unlimited 5G and 4G LTE

Scam Blocking

Netflix Basic

Netflix Standard (with 2+ lines)

40GB high-speed hotspot data then Unlimited 3G

*Take great consideration when making this purchase: There are many hidden charges like taxes, one time fees and added discounts. All the presented plans have AutoPay already applied, which decreases their prices by $5-$10. Carriers warn that for new customers, this service may take up to two billing periods to activate, thus charging you extra. The table also does not include the added taxes and special regulatory fees that you will have to pay. These are dependent on your area. A good piece of advice is to always check the final breakdown before you check out.

What do you think of the current promotional deals? Have you found any you would like to share with us? Let us know below!