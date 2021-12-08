Crazy phone plan deal on BestBuy: Get the Galaxy S21 5G for less than $500!

BestBuy is doing a crazy discount for the Samsung Galaxy S21 when you get it with a contract. From the original $799.99 the device can be bought for down to $399.99 with a new contract.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is discounted at BestBuy.

The discount is available with same-day activation.

From $799.99 only $399.99 with a new contract or $499.99 with an existing contract with major carriers.

The Samsung flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 5G runs at its lowest price ever in a couple of different places. To set the ground for the comparison, on Newegg, we can see that the device is available only for $599, around 25% off. I will include a link for the deal below, but you may want to keep reading! It gets better.

If you already have a contract with a carrier that allows you to get newer devices, then we have a better deal. At BestBuy, you can get the device for basically half the price, at $399.99. This effectively makes the flagship Galaxy S21 cheaper than the midrange A52 5G, which is crazy with the full sense of the word.

Depending on the contract that you select, you can have the analogous discount. The best discount is with a new plan from T-Mobile that will get you the device for the sweet $399.99. But even if you already have a plan, and you just want to get the new device, then you will still get a beefy discount that is lower than the Newegg one by $100.

To make it even simpler. If you already have a plan with Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint you will only have to pay $499. Yet, if you get a new plan with T-Mobile you will pay even less at $399.99.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G?

How can you say no to this? / © NextPit

For this price? You would be crazy not to. We are basically talking about a flagship device with top ratings, for a price lower than ever before! My colleague Ben gave the device a staggering 4.5/5 stars. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is undoubtedly one of the strongest flagships out there, even when compared to its more expensive siblings, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

More informatio Product Samsung Galaxy S21 Picture Good Comparatively compact form factor

Fast performer even when compared to Plus & Ultra models

Plastic back looks surprisingly good

Extended software support Bad Poor battery life

No S-Pen support

No UWB chip

No expandable memory Rating Go to review Samsung's Galaxy S21 shines in this review simply because it works as intended, fitting the niche that it has so comfortably nestled itself in with each new Galaxy S range. Benjamin Lucks

Head of Editorial DE



Fast SoC? It's there, with the US version even outperforming the one we reviewed. Beautiful, customizable UI? Yep, you get the brand new ONE UI 4.0 that has a color palette larger than Bob Ross. Software updates? Well, Samsung is the best choice in the Android world when it comes to software updates available in the market.

There is not much more to say; The S series is crowned the "iPhones of Android" and for $399.99 or $499.99 or even the $599.99 you are getting a flagship at prices from a decade ago. For that money, you can at best get a Samsung Galaxy A52 5G today. If you doubt me, you can check our Samsung Best List of 2021 below.

Did you find this deal interesting? Do you upgrade your phone through a plan, or do you prefer to buy it unlocked and pop your SIM card in later?