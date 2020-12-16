Samsung could launch a Galaxy Note 21 next year afterall

Looks like Samsung has no plans to cancel one of its most popular smartphone lineups – the Samsung Galaxy Note Series after all. This, despite the predictions from several "experts" and leaks which claimed that Samsung has decided to bin the Galaxy Note 21 in 2021.

The newest development about the future of the Galaxy Note lineup was reported by South Korean news portal Yonhap News on Wednesday, December 16. Quoting a Samsung official, the report indicated that the company is going ahead with plans to release a Galaxy Note 21 model in the third quarter of 2021. As mentioned earlier, this information contradicts rumors that have been running for several weeks about the eventual demise of the Note lineup.

One of the main arguments favouring these rumours was the possible adoption of the S-Pen by the next Samsung Galaxy S21, scheduled for January 14th. The argument was that this transition that would have made the Note range irrelevant and that it could have been a rather bold move on the part of Samsung to streamline its catalogue. The idea, supposedly was to merge the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lineup while keeping the Z Fold and Flip series devices separate in the ultra-premium smartphones segment.

"We're getting ready to launch the Galaxy Note series next year."

The question that arises then is as to why the head of Samsung's mobile division TM Roh, was quoted saying that Samsung was planning to bring some of the "most appreciated features" of the Galaxy Note series to other devices in its portfolio. In response to this, Yonhap quoted another Samsung official who explained that Roh's revelation did not mean that the Galaxy Note lineup was doomed.

This report is the latest in a series of sometimes contradictory reports on the future of the "Galaxy Note" series. Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Samsung has no plans for a new Galaxy Note series in 2021, citing three sources familiar with the subject.

Korean newspaper ET News reported at the end of last month that there would likely be one last Galaxy Note smartphone before Samsung merges the Note and Z Fold ranges.

What do you think will happen? Will Samsung really cancel the Galaxy Note lineup and merge it with the Galaxy S lineup? Or do you believe that both these product lines target completely different audiences?