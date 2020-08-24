Monster battery and quad camera: everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy M51

Another new Samsung phone? Shortly after the presentation of Samsung's new premium Note 20 series, a new member of Samsung's M-class was spotted. It promises a gigantic battery and a Snapdragon processor.

Samsung's M series has always been aimed at more price-conscious smartphone users, and with solid mid-range features, the phones are usually available at prices below $300. The battery of the Galaxy M51, rumors of which are circulating online, is anything but average. The battery of the new M51 should have a full 7,000 mAh and could provide several days of battery life despite the AMOLED display.

Galaxy M51: the same processor as the Pixel 4a

This is what the always well-informed leaker @_the_tech_guy says, anyway. On Twitter, he spreads the presumed specifications of the mid-range device. According to the leak, the ample battery should support 25W charging. On the back, a quad camera has a main sensor with 64 megapixels. Samsung could use the same camera as the Galaxy M31s. The AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution is said to have a size of 6.67 inches. For the processor, the Snapdragon 730 from Qualcomm with 8 GB of RAM could be used - a processor that Google, for example, also uses in the Pixel 4a.

Samsung Galaxy M51

Specifications :

◾6.67 inches FHD+ amoled display

◾SD 730 SOC

◾64MP(primary) quad rear cameras

◾7000mAh battery with 25W charging. — the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) August 18, 2020

However, the most interesting details about the new low-cost mobile phone from Samsung are missing. How expensive the Galaxy M51 will be, and which markets it will eventually launch in, is not known. However, earlier leaks indicate that the M51 will be introduced on the Indian market first. If Samsung continues its pricing of the M series as before, we can look forward to a price of up to $300.

The cover image at the top of this article shows the Samsung Galaxy A90.