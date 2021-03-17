Samsung 'Galaxy Awesome' event: What phones will Samsung announce today?

Samsung is scheduled to launch a bunch of new products during an event called "Galaxy Awesome" later today. A global launch event, it will be live-streamed across the globe. While we are quite certain that Samsung will launch the new Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones at this event, who knows if Samsung decides to surprise us all with other new products? To make sure you do not miss out on all the action, make sure you catch the launch event live.

Now, depending on which part of the globe you live in, the event timings vary greatly. Since NextPit readers primary come from The US, UK, and India, here are the launch timings for these countries.

We'll summarize everything you need to know about the new devices after the launch.

Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72

We have talked at length about the Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52 in their respective hub articles. In case you are too lazy to read them separately, here's a brief primer for you once again.

Galaxy A52

The Galaxy A52 is expected to house a 6.5-inch SuperAMOLED display that offers a resolution of 2,400x1,080 pixels. A recent trend in smartphones is also to provide higher refresh rates and here Samsung could go for 90 hertz or even 120 hertz. The latter was recently introduced in the mid-range in the Redmi Note 10 Pro, which also used an AMOLED display.

A flip cover has already surfaced in Samsung's Irish store, with the Galaxy A52 inside it / © Samsung

In addition to the battery, 5G will certainly be used in the Galaxy A52 - whether Samsung will offer an additional version here is currently unclear. First pictures also showed a quad camera, which will probably have a resolution of up to 64 megapixels. A battery with 4,500 mAh as well as an IP67 certification should round off the overall package.

Galaxy A72

The Galaxy A72 could be a slightly larger alternative to the A52. The phone is said to offer a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and be powered by a Snapdragon 720G. Again, two versions, one with 4G and one with 5G, are conceivable. Early images also show a quad camera on the back of the A72 and at 5,000 mAh the battery is said to be a bit bigger than the one used on the Galaxy A52.

Leakster Roland Quandt has already managed to find render images of the Galaxy A72. / © Samsung/WinFuture

Both phones could also come with four years of Android updates from Samsung. We'll find out exactly what the new "Awesome" models offer very soon. Until then, feel free to share your expectations in the comments section below!