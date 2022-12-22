Samsung is cancelling the Galaxy A74–And it might be a good thing

The Galaxy A73 is the most expensive of Samsung's mid-rangers . While it packs a striking oomph and attractive features, it might not be bringing enough cash to the company's coffers. And now, Samsung is planning to cancel its successor which would be the Galaxy A74.

The upcoming Galaxy A54 could end up as the definitive top model from the Galaxy A series next year. Based on the report of GalaxyClub, Samsung is not releasing the Galaxy A74 nor considering a spin-off in 2023. There are no specific reasons mentioned, but the most plausible is the steep competition the device is facing within its price range.

Stiff competition in the mid-range section

For instance, the Galaxy A73 costs around $570 in the US though third-parties—as it was not released in most markets—and it is closely positioned with competitors such as the OnePlus 10T and Google's more capable Pixel 7. Even Motorola's new 200MP shooter, the Moto Edge 2022, is relatively cheaper with a $500 price tag.

Galaxy A54 with rounder sides and new camera layout / © 91Mobiles

Canceling the Galaxy A74 seems to be a logical choice for the South Korean firm until it would start to better differentiate the device from these alternatives. For now, the Galaxy A54 seems to fit better at the helm of the Samsung mid-range. It is tipped to boast a new design and improved camera setup along with a faster processor.

Apple's mid-range iPhone SE 4 won't happen

Samsung is not the only brand mulling of cutting corners. Due to low demand for Apple entry-level iPhones, the Cupertino giant is rumored to cancel or at least delay the iPhone SE 4 until 2024. Accordingly, a looming global economic recession could also be a factor Apple is taking into account.

We would like to know what mid-range smartphone features you consider when buying? Are snappy processors more important than having effective cameras to you? Let us know in the comment section.