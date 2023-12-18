Samsung's Galaxy A55 Processor Gets Tested – And It's Fast!

Samsung has started refreshing its budget smartphone lineup with the launch of the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 last week. Aside from these, the Koreans are also expected to introduce the mid-range Galaxy A55 in early of 2024. The device has been widely leaked recently, but now a new listing about its processor has been uncovered, hinting of a promising performance boost.

It's already known that the Galaxy A55 is equipped with Samsung's in-house Exynos 1480 chipset, which is a successor to the Exynos 1380 that powers the Galaxy A54 (review) and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ our colleague tested. The chip will include an octa-core processor with a revised architecture consisting of a 4+4 CPU layout. While an earlier benchmark listing revealed a minor change in performance, the latest result tells otherwise.

Based on the latest Geekbench listing (via X), it strongly suggests that the Exynos 1480 would be gaining a slight uptick in the single core category scoring 1,180 points. Meanwhile, it's in the multicore section that the new processor is seemingly bringing a significant upgrade with 3,536.

In reference, the Galaxy A54 scored 1,022 and 2,889, respectively. Hence, the Exynos 1480 is around 13 percent to 18 percent faster compared to the Exynos 1380 SoC. What's not known, however, is how efficient the new chipset will be or if it will bring battery life improvements after all.

Geekbench benchmark scores comparison of Exynos 1480 vs. Exynos 1380 SoC Thread Galaxy A55 Galaxy A54 Single-core 1,180 1,022 Multicore 3,536 2,889

Apart from the processor, the Galaxy A55 is going to take advantage of a new Xclipse 530 graphics unit that is based on AMD's RDNA2 design similar to GPUs used in the flagship chipset counterparts of Samsung. Unfortunately, it's not confirmed how the gaming performance is going to be.

Samsung's Galaxy A55 gets a new speaker grill cut out and bulging section for the buttons. / © OnLeaks

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy A55 have also leaked. The mid-range Android phone shares a flat frame to the Galaxy A25 along with a new Key Island design around the buttons. Additionally, it sports a 5000 mAh battery cell with a middling 25 watts charging speed.

The camera department may still be headlined by a 50 MP primary sensor and complemented by a 12 MP ultrawide snapper. We doubt if the disappointing current macro sensor will be replaced by a telephoto this time.

Lastly, the Galaxy A55 should boot on One UI 6 or newer One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 OS. There's no word on the pricing of the device, but it should be a viable alternative to Google's Pixel 7a (review) and upcoming Pixel 8a in terms of price.

What are your thoughts on the rating of Samsung's custom Exynos 1480 chip? Do you think it is a proper successor? We're eager to hear your answers on this.