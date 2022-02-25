Galaxy A53 leaked specs indicate a disappointing "upgrade"

The Galaxy A is Samsung's bestseller phone range year after year globally, and two models from the 2022 update just got listed on Google Play Console. The specs shown for the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 show similar configurations, and also indicate a possible downgrade in comparison to the current A52s.

The listings offer a glimpse of the hardware, with similar specifications for both models, including 6 GB of RAM, a FullHD+ screen (1080x2400 pixels), and Android 12, presumably with One UI 4.

More interestingly, the SoC (system-on-chip) is listed as the Samsung S5E8825, a codename not associated with any released Samsung LSI processor. According to the rumors, it will launch as the Exynos 1200, and packs an octa-core setup, with two ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores at 2.4 GHz and six efficiency A55 cores at 2 GHz.

The device listings revealed the specs of an unannounced Samsung Exynos SoC / © Google

Not using the latest ARM A710 or A510 cores, the new Exynos is only compatible with the older ARMv8 architecture, not the ARMv9 used in SoCs like the Snapdragon 8 gen 1 and Exynos 2200. In the graphics department, the GPU is a quad-core ARM Mali-G68 running at 1 GHz.

The Google Play Console listing confirms most of the specs leaked for the A53 two days ago by the @Shadow_Leak profile on Twitter. The tweet also posted that the Galaxy A53 will pack a 6.52-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a quad-camera with a 64+12+5+5 megapixels setup.

While those specs are similar to the ones in the Galaxy A52 models, the battery will get an upgrade from 4500 mAh to 5000 mAh according to the leaker. On the other hand, the SoC on paper looks similar to the mid-range Snapdragon 720G and 750G used in the base A52 models, which got a strong performance upgrade with the Galaxy A52s' Snapdragon 778G.

The 2022 upgrade to the Galaxy A line is looking to be iterative, without the big changes that the 2021 line brought to the mid-range market. The Galaxy A53 is expected to launch in March, while the other models' release date is still up in the air. So maybe there is still some time for Samsung to surprise the market.

What about you, do you feel like the upgrades are disappointing? Do you believe they will be enough for Samsung to counter the Redmi Note 11 range? Share your opinions in the comments below.