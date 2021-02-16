Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications, images leak; Will launch alongside the Galaxy A72

Samsung seems to be prepping the launch of its next-generation A-Series devices in the next few weeks. Alongside the Samsung Galaxy A72 about which we talked about just yesterday, we now have information about its little cousin - the Galaxy A52 thanks to a leak by the good folks at WinFuture. Let’s check out what the Samsung Galaxy A52 is all about.

Barely 24 hours after we reported about the imminent arrival of the Samsung Galaxy A72 in WinFuture has released images of the Galaxy A52. This mid-range smartphone, as you might have guessed, is positioned right below the Galaxy A72. The report also adds that the Galaxy A52 will also come in separate 4G and 5G capable variants.

Samsung Galaxy A52: Differences between the 4G and 5G models

It is pertinent to note that the 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy A52 will use different processors. As per a Geekbench listing from earlier this year, chances are that the 4G version will use the Snapdragon 720G chip while the 5G variant will get the Snapdragon 750G. Both the variants will run Android 11 with OneUI at launch and shall be offered in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB options with provision for a microSD card slot.

We also now know that the Galaxy A52 will feature 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W charging. While Samsung will include a charger with the phone, it is likely to be just a 15W charger. The phone will also be IP67 rated for ingress protection.

The Samsung Galaxy A52/ © Samsung/WinFuture

Both the 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy A52 will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint reader and a punch-hole that will house the 32MP selfie camera. The panel will also support 90Hz refresh rate on the 4G variant while the higher-priced 5G variant can go up to 120Hz.

The camera setup on both the variants is identical with the primary camera using a 64MP sensor. Apart from this, the phones also get an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. As for prospective pricing, WinFuture claims that the Galaxy A52 4G will be priced at €349 in some European countries, while the A52 5G will cost around €429.

We still do not know when Samsung plans to launch these devices internationally and in Europe. We can be sure, however, that it is just around the corner. Do let us know what you think of Samsung's upcoming mid-range offerings for this year.