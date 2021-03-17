Samsung Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72 launched: Details, key specifications

A new week, a new product launch. This time it's Samsung's turn to announce not one but three new mid-range smartphones from its popular A-series lineup. The newest devices from the South Korean smartphones major include the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A72. In this article, we list all the important specs of these new devices. We also tell you what we think are the five most important features on all three phones. Let's start with a quick look at the specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72: Specifications

Specs at a glance Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 specs Model Galaxy A52 Galaxy A52 5G Galaxy A72 Processor 8nm Octa-Core-Processor (2x 2.3Ghz + 6x 1.8 Ghz) 8nm Octa-Core-Processor (2x 2.2Ghz + 6x 1.8 Ghz) 8nm Octa-Core-Processor (2x 2.3Ghz + 6x 1.8 Ghz) Memory 4 or 6 GB / 128 or 256 GB 6 or 8 GB / 128 or 256 GB 6 or 8 GB / 128 or 256 GB Expandable storage? Yes, Micro-SD up to 1TB Yes, Micro SD up to 1TB Yes, Micro-SD up to 1TB Connectivity LTE 5G LTE Display 6.5-inch, Super AMOLED, FHD+, 90Hz 6.5-inch, Super AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz 6.7-inch, Super AMOLED, FHD+, 90Hz Size 75.1 x 159.9 x 8.4mm 75.1 x 159.9 x 8.4mm 77.4 x 165 x 8.4mm Weight 189 grams 189 grams 205 grams Camera Main: 64 MP with f/1.8 and OIS / Ultra wide: 12 MP with f/2.2 / Depth: 5 MPwith f/2.4 / Macro : 5MP with f/2.4 / Selfies: 32MP without AF Main: 64 MP with f/1.8 and OIS / Ultra wide: 12 MP with f/2.2 / Depth: 5 MPwith f/2.4 / Macro: 5MP with f/2.4 / Selfies: 32MPwithout AF Main: 64 MP with f/1.8 and OIS / Ultra wide: 12 MP with f/2.2 / Tele (3x): 8MP with f/2.4 / Macro : 5MP with f/2.4 / Selfies: 32MPwithout AF Battery capacity 4,500 mAh 4,500 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging technologies Quick-Charging with 25 Watt Quick-Charging with 25 Watt Quick-Charging with 25 Watt Audio Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos / 3.5mm headphone jack Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos / 3.5mm headphone jack Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos / 3.5mm headphone jack IP Certification IP 67 IP 67 RATING IP 67 RATING Operating System Android 11 with 4 years of security updates Android 11 with 4 years of security updates Android 11 with 4 years of security updates Release & Price € 349 / € 409 € 429 / € 489 € 449

Five key feature additions to the Samsung Galaxy A series

Mid-range phones with OIS

The mid-range segment often rely on several buzzwords the aim of which is to hype the actual capability of these devices. This is especially true in case of the camera department where the idea is to equate a high megapixel count with better image quality. While that is somewhat also the case with these new Galaxy A series, one feature addition will certainly be well appreciated by consumers. All three smartphones launched today feature OIS – a feature that is not usually found on most devices sold in this segment.

Welcome onboard, OIS / © Samsung

120 Hz AMOLED panels

Looks like 120Hz will become common going forward. It was just a few days ago that Xiaomi surprised everyone when it launched the Redmi Note 10 series with AMOLED displays. The Pro model went a step ahead and included a 120Hz panel which is typically only found on flagship devices. With the new Galaxy A series, Samsung has ensured that they do not feel outdated. All three handsets announced today get high refreah rate AMOLED panels. While the A52 5G and A72 get 120Hz displays, the Galaxy A52 gets a 90Hz AMOLED panel.

120 hertz AMOLED. Check. / © NextPit

Optical zoom on the Galaxy A72

While Samsung integrates a sensor for depth information into the quad camera in the A52, the Galaxy A72 offers a dedicated telephoto camera with optical zoom. Since depth information can be gleaned from the other sensors anyway, the A72 offers the much more useful quad camera setup in our opinion.

The camera array on the Samsung Galaxy A72. / © Samsung

Fortunately, the telephoto camera also has an optical image stabilizer and the resolution is okay at 8 megapixels.

Faster Quick Charging in all new devices

If you are currently still using the Galaxy A51, you can charge it with at a maximum speed of 15 watts using the supplied power adapter. This number has been increased to 25 watts on all three new devices.

Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Admittedly, I watch YouTube videos lying on my bed or on the sofa far too often. I also use the speakers on my phone more often than I'd like. Over time, therefore, I've come to appreciate dual-speaker integration, and it's commendable that Samsung is including stereo speakers in all three of its mid-range models.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 comes in four colors! / © Samsung

In the Galaxy A51, Samsung still used a mono speaker that fired from the bottom of the phone. This is not unproblematic, especially when watching videos, since you tend to hold the speaker closed. If the second speaker above the display sounds at the same time, this effect is much less bad.

In addition to Dolby Atmos compatibility, Samsung is also expanding its "Music Share" feature, which allows you to connect multiple Bluetooth devices at the same time. However, parallel music playback on two devices is only possible with Samsung's Galaxy Buds headphones.

Other things of note

All three devices come in the following colour options: Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White.

Note: We will update this article with additional information soon