Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Listed at an Insane Cheap Price

Apart from the incredible high-end and mid-range Galaxy smartphones Samsung churns out , they also have budget phones under the Galaxy A range that offer great value for your money. One of the more popular models over the years has been the Galaxy A14 5G (review) . The device's successor, the Galaxy A15 5G, has recently been spotted in a listing with an astonishingly cheap price tag and the addition of an AMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G display

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G has been on our radar for quite some time now, with its renders and processor spotted. The latest update seems to be an official listing on some retailers and carriers in the USA, which means the official announcement might be around the corner.

Going through the device's details, the pictured packaging from Boost Mobile confirmed that the Galaxy A15 will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, which is a major upgrade from the Galaxy A14's LCD screen. The new display still comes with a FHD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. In additionally, the marketing images do reveal the same U-shaped notch at the front alongside thick bezels.

Samsung's Galaxy A15 5G is depicted to feature a refreshed designed and AMOLED screen. / © Boost Mobile US

However, Walmart's listing points to an IPS LCD screen instead. Perhaps it was wrongly labeled by the retailer considering earlier reports from prominent sources mentioned an AMOLED screen on the Galaxy A15? Who knows, really?

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G camera, processor, and battery

The back of the device sports a triple camera module, and it was mentioned the primary sensor is a 50 MP shooter similar to the mid-range Galaxy A34 (review) and Galaxy A54 (review) handsets. This is likely paired with macro and depth sensors.

As for the internals, the chip was labeled as the MediaTek MT6835, which is another name for the Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The chip features an octa-core processor and performs on par with the previous Dimensity 6100 on the Galaxy A14. Its biggest advantage could be the power efficiency as it uses a 4 nm lithography process, although this can only be confirmed once the device is officially out.

Other than that, the Galaxy A15 5G boots on Android 13 and has a 5,000 mAh battery complemented by a faster wired charging rating at 25 watts. A fingerprint scanner is also embedded within the power button on the right side.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G price

Regarding the price, the Galaxy A15 5G was surprisingly listed for $139 and $149 a pop under Boost Mobile and Cricket's plans, respectively. These prices appeared to be subsidized by the carriers, so it's possible the unlocked price would be higher.

Interestingly, the included price range above is way cheaper than the Galaxy A14 5G which currently retails for $199. It was previously reported that the device will cost €250 in Europe.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

What are your thoughts on the specifications and design of the Galaxy A15? We're interested to hear them.